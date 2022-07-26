CANNONSBURG Members of state and local government met early Monday morning to honor a fallen son of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Sen. Robin Webb, Rep. Scott Sharp and Rep. Danny Bentley, along with Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, were on hand to present a sign honoring the life and sacrifice of native son Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC.
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, died March 19 in a military aircraft crash while on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps in Norway.
“This is extremely important,” Beshear said. “It is a way to honor this serviceman’s life, and to also be supportive of his family. He was someone who gave his life in service to this country, and now that example through his name is going to be up in this area permanently. It is a special way for us to talk about our values. As Kentuckians and as Americans, and it is a special way to honor this individual and his family.”
“This is just tremendous that we have an opportunity to honor one of our own,” Adkins said. “He was an individual who dedicated himself to service in the Armed Forces and committed himself to make this a better nation, a better Commonwealth, and a better community. And for us to have the opportunity to dedicate a portion of our highway in his name so that we can not only today but in future generations really tell the story of who this individual was. This individual, a young man who graduated from this high school (Boyd County High), in the first graduating class from this new school, wanted to serve in the Armed Forces, in the Marines. And on behalf of his family we are honored to be here today with the governor to dedicate the road he traveled every day.”
The event was organized by the American Legion Post 126, the Junior ROTC at Boyd County High School provided the Color Guard, and Boyd County High School itself was host to the event that honored Corporal Moore.
Supreme Court Justice Robert Conley was also present at the event to pay his respects to a fallen member of the community.
Adkins also made a special point of thanking the Legislative Delegation, who invited Corporal Moore’s family to Frankfort to be honored on the House and Senate floor. The family was then invited to the governor’s office, where both Gov. Beshear and Adkins spent time with them. Though somber, Adkins said that it was a special day where he and the governor could share the family’s grief.
Adkins also said the Boyd County Fiscal Court was instrumental in making certain that the dedication could be made as quickly as possible. Currently the Kentucky Legislature is out of session, which would have delayed the process considerably. But due to the efforts of the Boyd County Fiscal Court and Chaney, the process was approved more quickly by placing it on their own meeting agenda. The resolution to name the road in Corporal Moore’s honor was approved unanimously, then sent to Frankfort to receive Beshear’s signature.
The section of highway was picked by Moore’s mother, Michelle, Adkins said.
“When you get off exit 185 and head south, on Ky. 180 and Route 3 to Bear Creek Road,” Adkins said, “will be named in Jacob’s honor. This is a special recognition for someone who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation.”
Beshear said that it was an honor and a privilege to share the stories and learn more of Corporal Moore’s life from his family.
“The stories only made it clearer that Jacob Moore was a warrior and a true American Patriot,” Beshear said. “He deserves the very best in recognition, and for it to be permanent.”
Beshear said Adkins personally delivered the Kentucky flag that flew over the Capitol on the day Corporal Moore died to his family.
“That flag honors Jacob, his service and his sacrifice, and I hope it says that not only the people of America, but the people of Kentucky, are so grateful for his sacrifice and the life he lived," Beshear said.
Members of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet volunteered their time to offer Corporal Moore another honor after Monday’s event. Gov. Beshear shared how the sign presented at the event was actually the second sign made.
“The first sign looked great,” Beshear said. But the Transportation Cabinet decided that it was not perfect enough to honor Corporal Moore, and made another sign. And though in most instances a dedicated sign might take weeks to be installed, the Transportation Cabinet insisted that it be installed after Monday’s ceremony.
Corporal Jacob M. Moore’s life and his sacrifice have made an impact on not only his own community but also reaching far beyond the borders of his home state. He serves as a constant reminder that freedom is not free, but also that there are those who are willing to pay the ultimate price so that it will endure.
