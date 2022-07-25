CANNONSBURG Members of state and local government met early Monday morning to honor a fallen son of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Sen. Robin Webb, Rep. Scott Sharp and Rep. Danny Bentley, along with Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, were on hand to present a sign honoring the life and sacrifice of native son Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC.
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, died March 19 in a military aircraft crash while on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps in Norway.
“This is extremely important,” Beshear said. “It is a way to honor this serviceman’s life, and to also be supportive of his family. He was someone who gave his life in service to this country, and now that example through his name is going to be up in this area permanently. It is a special way for us to talk about our values. As Kentuckians and as Americans, and it is a special way to honor this individual and his family.”
“This is just tremendous that we have an opportunity to honor one of our own,” Adkins said. “He was an individual who dedicated himself to service in the Armed Forces and committed himself to make this a better nation, a better Commonwealth and a better community ... and for us to have the opportunity to dedicate a portion of our highway in his name so that we can not only today but in future generations really tell the story of who this individual was.
“This individual, a young man who graduated from this high school (Boyd County High), in the first graduating class from this new school, wanted to serve in the Armed Forces, in the Marines," Adkins said. "And on behalf of his family we are honored to be here today with the governor to dedicate the road he traveled every day.”
In-depth coverage of the ceremony honoring Corporal Moore will be available in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Independent.