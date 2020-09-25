HUNTINGTON Artists who have been part of a longtime educational series at the Huntington Museum of Art will have their works in an exhibit to remember them.
Since 1992, the Walter Gropius Master Artist Program has brought nationally and internationally known artists to the Huntington Museum of Art for workshops, lectures and exhibits. The exhibit, titled “Legacy: The Walter Gropius Master Artist Program,” will include contemporary work in the museum's permanent collection by artists who have participated in the program.
“The many artists who have participated in the Walter Gropius Master Artist Program over the years are represented by the outstanding contemporary works in this exhibition. These works are as impressive and varied as any others in our permanent collection, making them an important holding for the Museum,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said.
Gropius, the architect founded the Bauhaus movement, designed the museum's addition, which was completed 50 years ago. It's the only realized designed by Gropius in an American museum.
The program named in his honor and funded by the estate of Roxanna Y. Booth helps to fulfill Gropius' desire to encourage art instruction at the museum.
Beginning in 1992 with a month-long residency by American painter Robert Cottingham, the program evolved into a series of three-day workshops, each of which was accompanied by a public lecture by the artist and an exhibition of the artist’s work. The museum also committed to purchasing work by each visiting artist for the permanent collection. HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said the exhibit will consist of 43 pieces from 43 artists, all coming from different artistic disciplines.
“Ideally, we choose a piece by a Gropius artist, within our means, that best exemplifies the artist’s practice,” Dearborn said. “It makes for a deeper connection when the work also represents their exhibition and workshop experience here in Huntington. In the big picture, it’s wise to consider other works already in the permanent collection — how will this potential new acquisition fit? The works we hold in perpetuity will continue to speak to our audience long after the visiting artists have returned home to their studios and lives — that’s quite a responsibility and plenty of motivation to choose wisely.”
Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey said each Gropius artistist is unique, but all are tied to Gropius' Bauhaus movement.
“Walter Gropius ... has permeated throughout educational systems all over the world, and certainly in the settings where many of these artists were taught,” Kneafsey said. “While they each have their own individual stories, including working as studio potters, college professors, collaborators, students, and a ceramic arts center founder, it is their ability to share of themselves while continuing to be current in their field that resonates with the Bauhaus, and with us all.”
Dearborn said the workshops draw art teachers and high school and college students from across the state and sometimes from as far away as Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“There is a strong clay community here and clay workshops are generally well attended,” Dearborn said. “Workshops come in a variety of media — painting, printmaking, drawing, those are popular, too. Often attendance can be linked to the artist, their work, reputation and popularity.”
Workshops are open to anyone, despite experience level; however, in-person instruction is on hold because of the pandemic.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
“Legacy: The Walter Gropius Master Artist Program” will be on view at HMA through Jan. 17.
This is part one of a two-part series about the Huntington Museum of Art's celebration of the Walter Gropius Master Artist Program. Gropius, a renown Bauhaus architect, designed an expansion of the facility 50 years ago.