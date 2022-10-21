SUMMIT A controlled burn Friday afternoon got out of hand in Summit, blazing for roughly 20 minutes and threatening nearby houses.
According to assistant Summit-Ironville fire chief Jason Queen, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. after a trash burn got out of control. It spread up a hill about 250 feet towards neighboring houses in the area of Rebel Road and Happy Hill Court.
With dry conditions this fall, Queen said the incident is a reminder for Boyd Countians to follow the rules regarding controlled burns and to use caution when performing a controlled burning.
"It's a reminder to people that falls settling in, and leaves are falling," Queen said. "This needs to be stressed to people that actual burning is 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and 150 feet away from the woods."
"Make sure it's not going to be something that can't spread," he said. "This here could have been bad."
Christy Meade, resident of the neighborhood for 12 years, said she got home to her back yard on fire and sprung into action.
"I was just hoping that it wouldn't reach the house, It was actively spreading up the hill" as she arrived home, she said. "I got out of the car, and got the water hose going and began spraying to get the flames away from the house until the fire department arrived."
Meade said the brush fire was inches from reaching her air conditioning unit from out back of her house and expressed concern with controlled burnings.
"Everything is really dry out right now, so if you are having a controlled burn, don't leave that burn, make sure it is under control and contained before walking away," she said. "If it does escape its boundaries to call the fire department as soon as you can."