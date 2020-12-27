ASHLAND A homeless man raped a woman Tuesday at a homeless camp behind the former Ruby Tuesday building, according to court records.
Michael A. Craig, 42, was booked and charged with a single count of first-degree rape. He is being held on $50,000 bond, per the jail website.
Ashland Police were called out to the area around 9 p.m., per court records. Police said the victim told officers Craig held her down and sexually assaulted her inside a tent.
When an officer was about to leave the scene to speak with the victim more at the hospital, records show Craig approached the officer to ask what was going on.
The criminal citation states Craig admitted to having sexual contact with the victim, but claimed it was consensual.
Police noted in the citation the victim had injuries that reflected sexual assault.
If convicted, Craig could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.
