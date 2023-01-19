ASHLAND Organizations serving the homeless population are gearing up for the Point in Time Count of homeless people to be held on the night of Jan. 25.
The Point in Time Count is a metric used nationwide where volunteers and shelters take a head count of how many people are currently experiencing homelessness in a single night.
Those stats are then submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which determines funding and resource opportunities for those areas.
The K-Counts survey, which is what Kentucky uses, counts people who are living in the streets, under bridges or in emergency shelters. People who are couch-surfing — often called the hidden homeless — are not counted.
Volunteers, mainly consisting of health care professionals and social workers, received a training Thursday afternoon from the Shelter of Hope to learn how to conduct the count in the field.
On the night of Jan. 25, the volunteers will work in teams to interview people who are sleeping in uninhabitable structures such as abandoned houses and tents.
The surveys will capture vital statistics such as age, gender and circumstances surrounding homelessness, including substance abuse, mental illness, veteran’s status and more.
Stats from the 2020 K-Counts, the latest year of available data on a county-wide level, show Boyd County posted 87 people experiencing homelessness, with three living outside without shelter.
Volunteers will be working throughout the night to interview folks experiencing homelessness, as well as delivering care packages. Interviews will not only be conducted in Ashland, but rural Boyd County, Elliott County, Greenup County and Lawrence County.