IRONTON Local residents were able to watch the Super Bowl on a truly big screen at the RoNa Theater in Ironton this year thanks to Rick Jansen.
Jansen, a local organizer that is involved in many events, and part of the Friends of Ironton Group, said that everyone wanted something to do locally. And the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals were one of the teams (and local favorite) this year, it was the perfect excuse to host a Super Bowl Party. Jansen said that there were more than 30 tables set up inside, and a lot of activities for locals and others to enjoy.
“We’re setting it up on the big screen, we have a couple of food trucks, and a lot of pregame activities,” Jansen said Saturday. “We have a lot of stuff set up for the kids, and family friendly events."
In addition to the big screen, there were four additional big screen televisions set up in the bar area, inflatables, and a football toss.
“We just want to generate a lot of excitement for the game, and the tailgate experience. We’re calling it the hottest tailgate in the tri-state,” Jansen said.
The event was free to attend, but patrons can take advantage of a 50/50 raffle and other games, including a dollar bet on who scored first. The event functions as a fundraiser for all of the youth events in the area, he said. The event will be repeated during the Ohio State vs. Michigan game as well, and hopefully will be repeated every year.