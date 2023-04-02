IRONTON The lure of the water drew Chris Malone at an early age.
“I’ve had a love of boats and fishing since I was a little guy,” Malone, owner of Malone’s Marine and Repair, said. “I just went from there.”
After years of working at his family’s Malone Auto Parts in South Point, a few other short-lived jobs and a year for fishing, Malone opened his current business in 2011.
“I decided I wasn’t good enough at fishing,” he said with a laugh.
Malone, 51, said he discovered there was a need for his business, in terms of sales and service. “We’re fishermen, that’s what we do, and we cater to the fisherman, but also sell pontoon boats.”
It’s important to cake care of customers properly, he said.
“There is a demand for customer service in any business out there and I think that’s what separates us a little bit,” Malone said. “We try to take care of the customer 100% as best we can and treat them how we’d like to be treated.”
He said they’re willing to service boats not purchased from them, but those who shop with them are first priority and keep them busy.
The most popular boat the business sells is the Phoenix fiberglass bass boats with Mercury motors.
“We have won the customer service award for Mercury for the last six years in a row,” he said, noting his store is one of only three in Ohio to win.
He said the low-end price for a fishing boat is $3,000, but depending on accessories, sizes and models, boats can cost as much as $100,000.
Whether water lovers opt for inexpensive or deluxe water transportation, it’s all about a love that often is born during youth.
“Our family fished together and we used to camp at Cave Run, and while they were camping, I was usually in a creek or lake fishing,” Malone recalled. “We didn’t have a nice boat, but I bought one my senior year of high school. My dad cosigned for me.”
He said he believes most boaters are like him and prefer being on a lake rather than a river, because the fishing is better and lakes are usually cleaner and have no current.
The draw to the water is an invitation to leave the rat race, if even for just an afternoon.
“It is my dream job,” Malone said. “I’m getting closer to time to retire, but I still don’t think I’d ever retire because I just enjoy it.”
He said he recently bought a piece of property beside the current business with plans to expand.
Malone’s Marine and Repair is at 1201 South Third St.