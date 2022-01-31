Home invasion in Johnson County ends in Greenup
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Doris Jo Collett, 93, of Greenup, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her residence in Greenup, Kentucky. Mrs. Collett was born March 4, 1928, in Ashland, Kentucky a daughter of the late Proctor R. Sr, and Ethel Hayes Lyon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded death b…
Heather Dawn Bays, 44, passed Tuesday. Funeral will be 1 pm Wednesday at the Malone Funeral Home in Grayson. Visitation 11 am - 1 pm Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.malonefuneralhome.com
Oscar B. Baumgardner (Ben) 82 of Ironton, on Jan. 26, 2022 Funeral services at 6:00 pm Friday Feb. 4, 2022 at Sciotoville Christian Church Friends one hour prior at church. Graveside Services Noon Saturday Haverhill Cemetery.
Articles
- Ashland man now faces murder charge
- Prosecutors: Former sheriff said he ‘would not be taken alive’
- 'I didn't think my mess would ever turn into this': Catlettsburg mom recognized for sobriety, work in addiction recovery
- ‘Sigh of relief’: Time to close deal on downtown building
- Carpenter not seeking re-election
- Names officially in the hat: Numerous candidates file for primary election
- Devils escape Cougars' den
- Local author launches book
- Break down, build up: Ashland’s commission votes for demolition
- Murder, unlawful imprisonment among weekend bookings
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.