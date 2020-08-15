ASHLAND Area private schools Holy Family and Rose Hill Christian have scheduled in-person classes starting Monday.
Social distancing, sanitization and mask requirements will be in place at both schools, and officials at both say they have worked with health authorities on safety measures.
Both schools also have added students wanting to leave public schools that have complied with a state recommendation to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28, and both continue to receive requests for enrollment.
The priority is getting back to school safely, according to Rose Hill board chairman David Bush. “The bottom line is we wouldn’t do this if we didn’t think we could do it safely,” he said.
Rose Hill’s planning has gone on all summer and follows federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he said.
Daily precautions will include temperature-taking upon entry, mask-wearing during movement, such as through halls and smaller classes so desks can be spaced at least 6 feet apart, he said.
Teachers will wear face shields while in class and masks at times they need to be closer to students, such as providing individual help, he said.
Other precautions include staggered lunch periods and locker times, video chapel services in the classroom and staggered dismissal times. The school will not allow parents or visitors.
Rose Hill is offering a virtual option, which three families accepted, he said. Total enrollment at the small school operated by the Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church is 130, he said.
Holy Family, where in-person church services resumed in May with strict safety provisions, has used that experience as a guide in developing protocols for the school, according to parish priest Rev. Andrew Garner.
For mass, precautions include social distancing, frequent sanitization, face coverings, check-ins and keeping tabs on where each parishioner sits, he said. The last will be an aid in contact tracing in the event a congregant is infected.
At the school, students will have temperatures taken when they come in at one of the three entry points and students will go straight to classrooms rather than congregating in the gym, Garner said. Teachers will be on hand by 7:15 each morning to monitor the intake process.
Teachers will have face masks and shields and students will have masks. They won’t be required to wear them at their desks, which will be at least 6 feet apart, but must don them if they move about. “Our mantra is, if you get up, you cover,” Garner said.
The school has installed sanitizer dispensers for older children to use and teachers will dispense sanitizer to younger students. Restrooms will be sanitized every two hours.
Both schools have added to their enrollment from families unhappy with rollback of live classes until Sept. 28.
Both schools have some slots open in some grades, but have set caps at each grade level in order to comply with the 6-foot spacing requirements.
Rose Hill as of Friday had reached its cap in first, second, fourth and fifth grades, Bush said.
At Holy Family, kindergarten, second, third and fifth grades have reached caps and there is a waiting list, Garner said. Enrollment currently is at 115 in grades kindergarten through 12.
Holy Family is requesting a full-year commitment from families transferring their children there. “I will not take families who only plan to stay a few weeks or a couple of months,” principal Ann Kempf wrote in a letter posted on the school’s website.
Both schools say they have the support and confidence of parents.
“Not one single parent said don’t start. Even families that are not members of Holy Family Parish came to mass to see how we were following protocols. ... We have a very high level of trust here,” Garner said.
Rose Hill parents were “adamant” in wanting their children to return to school, Bush said. Teachers voted unanimously to return, he said.