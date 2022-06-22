ASHLAND Holy Family Catholic School will be headed by Eric Boos.
The Holy Family Roman Catholic Church announced this week that Boos will serve as the new headmaster and principal of the school. Boos is a Boyd County native and a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church along with his wife, Jordan, and two children, Maggie and Eric.
“My family and I are excited, blessed and honored to be able to serve the Church in this capacity and to further the mission of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Boos. “Along with the faculty and staff, we pledge to build upon the foundations of faith and tradition of academic excellence established by those who have gone before us.”
Boos will replace the retiring Holy Family headmaster and principal Ann Kempf. Kempf is retiring following a 35-year career in education.
“I feel so blessed to have been at holy Family as Principal, getting to know so many students and their families has been such a joy,” said Kempf. “Working with Father John Noe, Father Livinus Uba and Father Andy Garner has strengthened my faith. I’m so thankful for the opportunity, honor and privilege to work with such top notch faculty and staff, and become a part of the Holy Family and the Ashland community. I am eternally grateful to God for the opportunities these years have provided, and most importantly for the wonderful relationships with which God has blessed me with along the way.”
Boos is working closely with Kempf to ensure a smooth transition, according to the church. Boos will officially take office on July 1.
He brings with him 12 years of educational experience, including time as a classroom teacher and administrator. Boos most recently held the role of assistant principal at Greenup Count High School.
Boos’ own education includes a Bachelors and Masters of Arts from Morehead State University and an additional Masters of Arts in Educational Administration from Campbellsville University.
“We are extremely proud to announce Mr. Eric Boos as the Principal/Headmaster of Holy Family Catholic School,” said Father Andrew Garner, Pastor of Holy Family. “He is a man of deep faith and has a sincere desire to share that. His interest and focus on developing each student as a whole person — body, mind and spirit — is commendable. He will continue to bring out the best in Holy Family an, I believe, the Lord will use Holy Family to bring out the best in him.”