If it feels like the holiday season is getting longer and more reliant on technology every year, you’re not imagining it.
According to the Sensormatic Solutions 2022 U.S. Holiday Consumer Sentiment Survey, 52% of respondents already started or plan to start their holiday shopping before November, and pre-Labor Day holiday shopping more than doubled over 2021. That said, the top busiest shopping days in the United States are all expected between Black Friday and the day after Christmas.
Whether shoppers are making a list and checking it twice as early in the season as possible or waiting until the last minute, they are also likely to be thinking all the ways to shop, including integrating digital options with a traditional brick-and-mortar experience, both which offer key consumer benefits.
“The past couple years have fundamentally changed the way we celebrate the holidays, starting with how we shop,” said Kim Melvin, global leader of marketing, Sensormatic Solutions. “This year, shoppers are using the very same tools they once turned to for health and safety reasons to make the experience more convenient and affordable.”
Sixty-four percent of respondents cited convenience as their top reason for using buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) or curbside pickup this holiday season, while 37% are leveraging these options to access online-exclusive deals. Shoppers are also blurring the lines between the digital and physical shopping experiences, using their phones while in stores to read product reviews, access coupons, check on product availability and conduct other research — 27% use their phones to supplement their shopping experience every time they shop in-store and an additional 31% do so most of the time they shop in-store.
“While the majority of shoppers feel very comfortable making their holiday purchases in-store this year, factors like price, product availability and convenience are at the top of everyone’s minds,” said Melvin. “A combination of traditional brick-and-mortar visits and alternative shopping methods, such as BOPIS and curbside pickup, are helping consumers take these factors into consideration as they complete their holiday wish lists.”
