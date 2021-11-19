Ashland Town Center has a full slate of holiday activities lined up for the holiday season, according to a news release.
Festivities include the following:
• Photos with Santa. It will take place in the TJ Maxx court from Nov. 18-Dec. 24. Customers can make reservations at ashlandtowncenter.com.
• Sensitive Santa. Sensitive Santa provides an experience for guests prior to the mall’s opening on Sunday, Dec. 5. Specially trained, Santa takes cues from parents and caregivers in order to meet each child’s individual needs. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will include crafts, puzzles, snacks and more.
• Paws & Claus. Dog and cat owners are invited to mix and mingle as they get their favorite pet’s photos taken with Santa on Monday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. Pets will enjoy treats and more.
• Events with Santa. Families with children ages 2-10 can have cookies with Mrs. Claus and pass on their wish list to Santa, plus get a photo with him, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 5-6 p.m.
• Holiday gift guides. Ashland Town Center will share gift guides for your favorite pet, items for him and her, and beauty lovers. Follow Ashland Town Center on Instagram for more details.
• Bring Home Holiday Magic sweepstakes. Twenty lucky winners will receive a $500 gift card to shop. Guests visiting the mall can scan the QR code found at an on-site Coca Cola vending machine to enter. The sweepstakes are active from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31.