Today
* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store's Holiday Preview Sale, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington.
* 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Hot Chocolate and Cookies with Ms. Kentucky United States Faith Fountain, The Mill Cafe and Bakery, Ashland.
* 2:30 p.m. -- Doorhang painting class, Greenup County Extension Office, Wurtland. Cost: $25, all supplies included.
* 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Kilgore United Methodist Women's Christmas Bazaar, Fellowship Hall at the church on Ky. 854 off U.S. 60.
Sunday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store's Holiday Preview Sale, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington.
Nov. 19
Noon -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 20
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 21
noon to 5 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 22
* Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains: Scout Day, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 11 p.m. -- Christmas Tree lighting, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods.
Nov. 23
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 24
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 25
4 to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 26
11 a.m. to noon -- Festival of Trees and Trains: Sensory hour, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 27
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains: noon to 2 p.m. is Cocoa with Santa and activities on stage, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 28
Noon to 5 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 3
5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
.
Dec. 4
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Santa's Workshop and Lunch with Santa, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park; $5 per child; each child will make three crafts in the worship; lunch with Santa is $3.9 plus tax; adult menus available.
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* 5 p.m. -- Lawrence County Historical Society annual Christmas Church Walk, First Baptist Church, Ironton.
* 8 p.m. -- Cave Run Symphony Orchestra, Morehead Conference Center.
Dec. 7
7:30 p.m. -- Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour, Ironton High School, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton.
Dec. 8
7:30 p.m. -- Lightwire Theater's "A Very Electric Christmas," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 10
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* 7:30 p.m. -- The Charleston Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "Christmas with John Berry," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 8:30 p.m. -- Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry Christmas 2021, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg; (606) 886-2623.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 11
* 2 p.m. — The Charleston Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
* 3 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
*Christmas in the Country, sponsored by Greenup County Farmers Market, Imel's Greenhouse, 2836 Ky. 1, Greenup.
* 7:30 p.m. -- Columbus Symphony Holiday Pops, Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio. (740) 753-1924.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 12
* 2 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
* 3 p.m. -- Christmas Violin Recital, Southland Bible Institute; performers include Lexi Miller, Emily Pennington, Isabel Hensley, Linda Duke, Sophia Stambaugh, Alexandria Caldwell, Guiliana Ashley, Jim Adams, Bob Mille, John Thornberry, Cari Esque and Kathy Chamis. The venue is at 5673 W. Southland Drive, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
Dec. 15
7:30 p.m. -- Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 17
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 18
* 3 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 19
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
Dec. 20
7 p.m. -- David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Special party on the train of Hocking Hills Scenic Railway. For reservations or more information, call (740) 412-3900 .