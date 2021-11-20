Today
* 8 to 11 a.m. -- The Nutcracker Tutu Trot, Crabbe Elementary and Central Park; register online; for more information, call (606) 324-5434.
* 9 a.m. -- Russell High School Marching Band Arts and Craft Fair, Russell High School Road, Russell.
* Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Sunday
noon to 5 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Monday
* Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains: Scout Day, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 11 p.m. -- Christmas Tree lighting, 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods.
Tuesday
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Wednesday
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)
4 to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 26
11 a.m. to noon -- Festival of Trees and Trains: Sensory hour, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Nov. 27
* Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains: noon to 2 p.m. is Cocoa with Santa and activities on stage, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Shop Local Holiday Market, 1100 Our Ladys Way, Ashland.
* 1 p.m. -- Shop Small Social at Broadway Square, Ashland.
Nov. 28
* Noon to 5 p.m. -- Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* The Sugar Plum Tea, Ashland Regional Dance Theater/Ashland Youth Ballet studio, 13th Street and Carter Avenue, Ashland; (606) 324-5434.
Dec. 2
5 p.m. -- Hometown Christmas, downtown Russell; food trucks, parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by tree lighting, Santa and music.
Dec. 3
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* 6 p.m. -- "Silent Night, Deadly Night," The Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville.
* 7 p.m. -- Ashland Youth Ballet presents "The Nutcracker," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 8 p.m. -- The 2021 Huntington Nutcracker, presented by Huntington Dance Theater and Unlimited PossAbilities, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
Dec. 4
* Home for the Holidays at Flatwoods City Park; parade, music, Santa's workshop, vendors and annual Memorial Lantern Launch.
* 4 p.m. -- South Shore Christmas Parade by Lions Club, followed by Candy Cane Lane, a drive-through tour of the lighted city park; children may drop off letters to Santa at the end and get a bag of treats.
* 9 a.m. -- Breakfast with Santa, St. Cloud Commons Lodge, Huntington; pancakes, holiday crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission: $10 per person. Register at ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Santa's Workshop and Lunch with Santa, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park; $5 per child; each child will make three crafts in the worship; lunch with Santa is $3.9 plus tax; adult menus available.
* 2 p.m. -- The 2021 Huntington Nutcracker, presented by Huntington Dance Theater and Unlimited PossAbilities, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* 5 p.m. -- Lawrence County Historical Society annual Christmas Church Walk, First Baptist Church, Ironton.
* 8 p.m. -- Cave Run Symphony Orchestra, Morehead Conference Center.
* 8 p.m. -- The 2021 Huntington Nutcracker, presented by Huntington Dance Theater and Unlimited PossAbilities, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
Dec. 5
2 p.m. -- The 2021 Huntington Nutcracker, presented by Huntington Dance Theater and Unlimited PossAbilities, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
Dec. 7
* 6 p.m. -- Gingerbread House Decorating Party, St. Cloud Commons Lodge, Huntington. Cost: $10. Pre-assembled houses and decorating materials provided. To register, visit ghprd.org. For more information, call (304) 696-5954.
* 7:30 p.m. -- Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour, Ironton High School, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton.
Dec. 8
7:30 p.m. -- Lightwire Theater's "A Very Electric Christmas," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 10
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* 7 p.m. -- Live Nativity, corner of 34th Street and Oakland Avenue, by England Hill Free Will Baptist church.
* 7:30 p.m. -- The Charleston Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "Christmas with John Berry," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 8:30 p.m. -- Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry Christmas 2021, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg; (606) 886-2623.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 11
* 10 a.m. -- Second Saturday Market, Shops at Heritage Station, Huntington.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Fairview High School Craft and Vendor Fair, Ashland.
* Noon to 4 p.m. -- Christmas vendor fair, 144 Loan Drive, South Shore.
* 2 p.m. — The Charleston Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” Maier Foundation Performance Hall, The Clay Center.
* 3 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 4 p.m. -- City of Greenup Christmas Parade; holiday events will begin at noon at the City Park.
* 5 to 9 -- Heritage Farm Musem and Village's Christmas Village, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington.
* Christmas in the Country, sponsored by Greenup County Farmers Market, Imel's Greenhouse, 2836 Ky. 1, Greenup.
* 7:30 p.m. -- Columbus Symphony Holiday Pops, Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio. (740) 753-1924.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 12
* 2 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
* 3 p.m. -- Christmas Violin Recital, Southland Bible Institute; performers include Lexi Miller, Emily Pennington, Isabel Hensley, Linda Duke, Sophia Stambaugh, Alexandria Caldwell, Guiliana Ashley, Jim Adams, Bob Mille, John Thornberry, Cari Esque and Kathy Chamis. Social distancing required. Love offering will be taken for use of the fellowship hall. The venue is at 5673 W. Southland Drive, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
Dec. 15
7:30 p.m. -- Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 17
* 6 p.m. -- Cozy Christmas Campfire with Nativity Petting Zoo, Ritter Park's Gobbler's Knob. Free. Email lpatrick@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954 for more information.
* 7 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story: The Musical," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 18
* 3 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
* 7 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story: The Musical," Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
Dec. 19
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Cozy Christmas," an original play presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, WestEdge Theater, 1040 Vernor St., Huntington.
* 7:30 p.m. -- "A Christmas Story," Appalachian Center for the Arts, 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
Dec. 20
7 p.m. -- David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
Dec. 31
* New Year’s Eve Special party on the train of Hocking Hills Scenic Railway. For reservations or more information, call (740) 412-3900.
* 9 p.m. -- NYE Masquerade Ball, Delta Hotels, Huntington Mall. Visit eventbrite.com/.../delta-hotels-2021-nye.