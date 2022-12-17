Today
- 3 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented Paramount Players.
7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented by Paramount Players.
Sunday
- 3 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 6 p.m. — 2022 Holigay Party, The Mill AKY, music, live performances, drag, games, drinks, cookie decorating, prizes, food and drink; bring unwrapped toy for a toy drive to benefit Hope’s Place; 1537b Winchester Ave., Ashland.
- 7 p.m. — David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas, Paramount Arts Center.
Dec. 23
- 6 to 9 p.m. — A Jazzy Christmas Kickoff at Sal’s with Veezy Coffman and Rebecca Bays, Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, 1624 Carter Ave., Ashland
- 6:30 p.m. — “A Not So Silent Night” with various bands, The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
Dec. 31
- 7:30 p.m. — Southridge band at Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. (304) 743-5749.
- 7 p.m. — Noah Thompson and Chase Matthew, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.