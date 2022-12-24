Dec. 31
- 6 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Bash with Seven Turn, Frankie’s Plaza, 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive, Morehead.
- 6 p.m. — New Year’s Eve with Shelby Lore, Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse, 2018 29th St., Ashland.
- 7 p.m. — Noah Thompson and Chase Matthew, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
- 7:30 p.m. — Southridge band at Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. (304) 743-5749.
- 8 p.m. — New Year’s Eve dinner with open bar, live music, raffles and casino, The Guitar Bar, The Delta, Winchester Avenue, Ashland.
- 8 p.m. — New Year’s Eve Bash with Fletcher Stone, The Venue, 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.