Today
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Speak directly with Santa with the help of ham radio operators, Huntington Museum of Radio and Technology; free; snacks, crafts, music, vintage video games, face painting and other activities planned. 1640 Florence Ave, Huntington.
- Noon to 6 p.m. — Christmas on the Square, Greenup.
- 2 p.m. --”The Nutcracker,” presented by The Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, The Clay Center; for tickets, call (304) 561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
- 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village, Heritage Farm Village and Museum, 2200 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
- 5 p.m. — City of Greenup Christmas parade; lineup at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1116 East Main St.
7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — Santa’s Circus, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
- 7:30 p.m. — Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops Spectacular, Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
- 9 p.m. — Portsmouth Wind Symphony Christmas concert, Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth.
Sunday
- 3 p.m. — Christmas violin recital for students of Kathy Chamis, Southland Bible Institute, 5673 W. Southland Drive, Ashland. Performing will be the Rev. Tim Wright, piano, and John Thornberry, guitar. Violinists presenting music are Jim Adams, John Thornberry, Robert Miller, Alexandria Caldwell, Emily Pennington, Guilliana Ashley, Linda Duke, Cari Esque and Chamis.
Refreshments to follow. For more information, call (606) 393-5347.
- 3 p.m. — D.M. Davis Men’s and Women’s Choirs of Jackson, Ohio, Ironton High School auditorium.
- 3 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
Tuesday
- 6 to 7 p.m. — Cookies with Claus, Ashland Town Center.
- 7:30 p.m. — Cirque Dreams Holidaze, The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
Thursday
7 p.m. — Andrew Peterson and musical guests, “Behold the Lamb of God,” Keith Albee Theater, Huntington. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.
Friday
- 4:30 p.m. — Holiday banquet, Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Mannheim Steamroller show will follow at 7 p.m. Menu will include Alaskan Coho salmon, roast beef and herb-roasted turkey along with roasted and loaded mash potatoes, steamed vegetables and green beans. Assorted desserts and salads will be available along with vegetarian and dietary options. Tickets for the Christmas banquet are $35 per person with s
Tickets: $35 per person, with special pricing for couples and families of four. Couples are priced at $30 per person with families able to take advantage of a deal at $25 per person. Spots can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office.
- 6 p.m. — Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas, Frankie’s Plaza, 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive, Morehead.
- 7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Mountain Health Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
- 7:30 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented by Paramount Players.
Dec. 17
- 3 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented Paramount Players.
7 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
- 7:30 p.m. — “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley,” Paramount Arts Center, presented by Paramount Players.
Dec. 18
- 3 p.m. — Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas 2022, Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg. (606) 886-2623.
RUSSELL
- 3 p.m. — Community sing, Christmas section of Handel’s “Messiah,” Plaza Community Church of the Nazarene on Diederich Boulevard; one run-through at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the church. Soloist include Brent Hunt, Steve Evans, Andrew Hall, Karen Curnutte, Theresa Russel, and Anne Stapf Stephens. Orchestra director is Dan Boyer. Conductor is Carl Taylor.
- 6 p.m. — 2022 Holigay Party, The Mill AKY, music, live performances, drag, games, drinks, cookie decorating, prizes, food and drink; bring unwrapped toy for a toy drive to benefit Hope’s Place; 1537b Winchester Ave., Ashland.
- 7 p.m. — David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas, Paramount Arts Center.
Dec. 23
- 6 to 9 p.m. — A Jazzy Christmas Kickoff at Sal’s with Veezy Coffman and Rebecca Bays, Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy, 1624 Carter Ave., Ashland
- 6:30 p.m. — “A Not So Silent Night” with various bands, The Clay Center, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. (304) 561-3570.
Dec. 31
- 7:30 p.m. — Southridge band at Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. (304) 743-5749.
- 7 p.m. — Noah Thompson and Chase Matthew, Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.