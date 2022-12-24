ASHLAND While many Tri-State residents are enjoying the holidays with their family and friends, many are suffering from depression, loneliness and grief.
Author Julia A. Nicholson understands. Despite her successful career in business, Nicholson has plenty of first-hand experience coping with tragedy.
“My father was in the military and we were told when I was 8 he was killed in action,” she said. “Later, we found out he was alive and critically injured. That started me on a path at a very young age having reality hit you in the face and not being ready for it.”
Disaster continues
When she was 18, Nicholson was involved in a car accident that left her with serious injuries and disfigurement to her face.
“I lost my self-confidence, my self-esteem, my self-worth,” she said. “I didn’t want to live anymore. That’s when my first adult ‘it’ happened.”
She refers to traumatic, life-changing events as “it.” She said that’s what other people call those events when talking to someone coping with grief, whether it’s because of the loss of a loved one, a job or any other change that has a powerfully negative impact.
Shortly thereafter, she married “for all the wrong reasons” and spent five years in an abusive marriage, which she escaped with her 3-year-old and 4-month-old daughters.
“I had no job, no money, no education, no marketable skills and no one who could help me monetarily,” she said.
While she eventually got an education and had a successful career as the CEO of a $450 million company, tragedy continued.
“Sixteen years ago, my husband had a severe accident and was left paralyzed from the waist down,” she said. “Four years after the accident, he took his own life.”
Like many seeking a way out of grief, Nicholson turned to the traditional five stages of grief design: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. But that didn’t work.
“It made me feel like a failure because it didn’t work for me,” she said. “I’ve found it doesn’t work for everybody. The model was after for people coping with a terminal illness. Dealing with a future loss of your life is very difference from trying to process loss in your life.”
Inspiration
That led her to write “Move Forward Stronger: A Dynamic Framework to Process Change, Loss and Grief.”
Nicholson proposes considering grief as a diamond instead of a linear structure.
“Grief and a diamond are shockingly similar,” she said. “They are both the result of pressure, they occur naturally, they are the hardest things in life and they are both heavier to carry in the initial state.”
Instead of five stages of grief, the diamond framework offers five facets: relive, reflect, reframe, reconnect and release.
Readers of the book are encouraged to look at their “it” in different ways to create hope and inspiration.
She said we’re taught to think of grief as an emotion that stays for life, but she encourages those suffering to use it as a tool to discover qualities we were born with, such as resilience, courage, determination and strength.
Worse for holidays
Of course, this is the time of year emotions of all kinds intensify.
“The holidays are full of triggers, with advertising and the media out there painting happy, joy, love and family, but lots of people are hurting and alone and we need to help ourselves and each other,” she said.
Helping others is one way to help ourselves, she said, using a personal story to illustrate.
“I had all these vases I got flowers in when my husband died,” she recalled “It triggered memories ... I got flowers and went out and left vases of flowers on people’s porches (anonymously) with a note telling them to enjoy the flowers.”
The point, she said, is to find ways to do things for others to keep yourself from focusing on negativity, to get “out of your head and into your heart,” she said.