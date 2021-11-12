CATLETTSBURG Lane Walker’s interest in flying grew from games.
Walker, a 13-year-old seventh-grader at East Carter Middle School, said his father got him a trainer, a model plane to learn on, which lay in its box for a while, until the boy asked his father to take it out with him for a fly. He was hooked.
Three years later, Walker has flying skills, which he will showcase at the Tri-State Model Flyers Fun Fly/Swap Meet starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the group’s Cannonsburg flying field.
“I like it because they’re graceful and it’s exciting when you fly them,” he said, noting he spends about 18 hours a week flying.
Walker also has a sponsor — Flex Innovations, a remote control plane company with offices in Venice, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona.
He said he also will do demonstrations of three-D flying with a biplane and “a couple of other things.”
Club member Josh Evans will fly his parasail aircraft to the field (or bring it) and display it.
Just about anything that flies will be on exhibit, from WWI, WWII, modern stealth, trainers and aerobatic aircraft. Drones and gliders will be flown and displayed, according to member Terry Maggard, whose son grew up to fly an F-22 Raptor, the most advanced fighter.
“He started flying at our field when he was just 9 years old,” Maggard said.
The show also will include flight via buddy box, two remote control aircraft radio systems joined together for pilot training purposes.
The Tri-State Tri-State Model Flyers, which has been together since around 1992, has 36 members. Vice President Rick Hay said last year, the club’s event didn’t happen because of COVID-19, but previously drew as many as 90. He said he doesn’t know what to expect this year.
“It has had people from three states come,” Hay said.
Sometimes those who attend to watch the planes decide they’re even more interested than they thought.
“People come over and watch us who are not members and, if they get real interested in it, they’ll join our group,” he said.
The Tri-State Model Flyers will have a free Fun Fly/Swap Meet starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the group’s flying field at 11902 Virginia Boulevard in Cannonsburg. Concessions will be available and large shelters will be available in case of a passing rain storm. Attendees may bring seating. Rain date is Nov. 20.