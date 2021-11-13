HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will present "Adaptations: Marshall University Faculty Exhibit," which will open today and continue through Feb. 16.
A free reception to open the exhibit will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the museum.
The title for the new exhibit came about from the way everyone had to adapt to life during a pandemic.
“Artists and art educators, including the professionals at Huntington’s own hometown university, continue to adapt in their own unique ways as they grapple with what it means to be a maker and a teacher in uncertain times,” HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley said.
Sandra Reed, professor in the MU School of Art & Design, said the Adaptations exhibit is an important outlet for faculty members.
“We dedicate the majority of our time to pondering and discussing the work of our students at Marshall, to articulate how they can best develop their ideas,” Reed said. “It is a privilege to pause to see the work of colleagues at the museum in this 2022 iteration of our biennial exhibition. I hope that community members as well as current and future students will come to see what we have been creating during the pandemic. To present the School of Art & Design exhibition at the museum has been a source of inspiration and is now a source of pride.”
HMA Museum Educator George Lanham is an adjunct professor with Marshall University, where he teaches Introduction to Visual Art. Lanham said he sees the Adaptations exhibit as a great opportunity for students to see the work being created by their professors in addition to being an honor for the educators.
“I am just thrilled to be a part of it as an adjunct faculty person. It’s a dream come true to be in a show of this caliber,” Lanham said. “I remember when I was a student, it was thrilling to see what a professor was creating.”
Adaptations also will feature the work of Miyuki Akai-Cook, Frederick Bartolovic, Allison Broome, John Cartwright, Ian Hagarty, Danny Kaufmann, Hanna Kozlowski, Melissa McCloud, Allora McCullough, Sarah McDermott, Jamie Platt, Matt Smith and Caroline Turner.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.