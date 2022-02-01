HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will offer a variety of classes during the spring season. They include:
• Basic photography with Larry Reese, Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 1, studio 3. Cost: $120 members; $150 non-members.
• Intermediate photographic techniques, Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 2, studio 3; Cost: $120 members; $150 non-members.
• Advanced photographic techniques, Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 3, studio 3; Cost: $120 members; $150 non-members.
• Watercolor for all levels with Lisa Walden, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 30 and skipping April 20, studio 2; $195 members; $225 non-members.
• Oil painting for all skill levels, Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. starting March 31 and skipping April 21, studio 2; Cost: $190 members; $220 non-members.
• Drawing with Brandy Jefferys, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 5 in Studo 3; Cost: $100 members; $130 non-members.
• Basic drawing for teens, Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. starting March 5 (two sessions), studio 3; Cost: $85 members; $115 non-members.
• Figure drawing with Brandy Jefferys, every second Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting in March; $10 per session includes nude model fee, studio 3. No registration required; bring your own materials.
• Ceramics: Beginning hand and wheel with Kathleen Kneafsey, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Studios 4 and 5; Cost: $265 members; $295 non-members.
• Cone 10 Reduction, intermediate level ceramics with Kathleen Kneafsey, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 2, studios 4 and 5; Cost: $135 members; $165 non-members.
• Creativity with Clay for Teens with Kathleen Kneafsey, 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, starting Feb. 13, studios 4 and 5; Cost: $90 members; $120 non-members.
Open studio, during which time there is no instruction, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning in March with George Lanham, studios 4 and 5; cost is $10 per session.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701.