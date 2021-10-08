HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will have its sixth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday as an online and in-person event.
A preview of the auction items will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; masks and social distancing are recommended.
Auction items also may be viewed at invaluable.com/catalog/6c49syyqqh.
“With bids on some items starting as low as $25, we have more than 180 lots in this year’s Fine Art Auction, including paintings, prints, glass, ceramics and folk art,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “This event is an important fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art. You can purchase a work of art that you can enjoy in your home for years while supporting HMA at the same time.”
Some of the highlights of this year’s sale include a dozen glass and ceramic pieces by noted West Virginia glass artist Kelsey Murphy; a Tiffany & Company sterling silver chocolate pot in the Rococo style after a model by Francois Thomas Germain (1726-1791); several paintings by folk artist Josette Bardoux (French, b. 1950); two paintings by noted Huntington illustrator Chuck Ripper (American, 1929-2019); and a large selection of studio ceramic vessels, including a piece of raku by Paul Soldner (American, 1921-2011).
A buyer’s premium of 15% will be added to all successful bids executed in-house, and a buyer’s premium of 20% will be added to all successful bids made on the Invaluable website during this event.
Successful local bidders may pick up their auction items in the afternoon on Oct. 16 until 6 p.m. or on Oct. 18 after 1 p.m. To schedule a pickup tme, call (304) 529-2701.