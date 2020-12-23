HUNTINGTON From the collection of the Huntington Museum of Art comes "Works by African-American Artists," which will run through April 4.
The exhibit encompasses a wide range of artists, Senior Curator Chris Hatten said.
“One of the fascinating aspects of this exhibit is it includes works by nationally known artists and well as works by some very talented local and regional artists,” Hatten said. “It has been my pleasure to see some great works added to HMA’s Collection of African-American Art during my years as the Senior Curator here.”
Included in the group is a painting by the most celebrated African-American artist of the 19th century, Henry Ossawa Tanner, an internationally successful painter and teacher. Perhaps the most widely known work by an African American artist in the HMA collection is by one of Tanner’s students, William Edouard Scott. His painting "Lead Kindly Light" appeared in 1918 on the cover of "The Crisis," the official publication of the NAACP that was edited by well-known African American intellectual W.E.B. DuBois.
Several artists with local ties will be featured in the show, including quilt artists and Huntington natives Tina Williams Brewer and Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, both former Gropius Workshop leaders, poet/artist Elaine Blue, and former Huntington barber Billy Scott. Works by prominent self-taught artists also will be on view, including selections by William Hawkins, Clementine Hunter and Dilmus Hall.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.