HUNTINGTON A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” is on view at the Huntington Museum of Art through Nov. 28.
A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.
The Vogels showed ordinary people can make their mark on the art world by building a noteworthy collection. With an initial focus on drawings in the 1960s, the couple slowly amassed a vast and important collection, often buying directly from young artists. They accumulated more than 4,000 objects with a focus on minimalist and conceptual art.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is extremely proud to have been selected to become the permanent home for 50 works collected by Dorothy and Herbert Vogel,” HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley. “Visitors to this exhibition will see a broad sampling of the artists who captured the attention of the Vogels.”
As the Vogel collection grew, it began to strain the bounds of the couple’s one-bedroom Manhattan apartment. The solution to their lack of storage space came when they agreed to donate their entire collection to the National Gallery of Art. The transfer of the work took five full-size trucks to move the work to Washington, D.C. Even the National Gallery found the size of the collection to be overwhelming, so eventually a plan was hatched by one of its curators, Ruth Fine to gift 50 of the works to one museum in each of the fifty states as part of a program known as Fifty Works for Fifty States. In West Virginia, the Huntington Museum of Art was chosen to receive one of the distributions of what Fine called a “mini-Vogel collection.”
For more information, call the museum at (304) 529-2701.