HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will host an exhibit of works in which wheels are featured. Titled "Wheels," the exhibition will run through Oct. 3.
“It’s fun to bring an eclectic group of artworks together for an exhibition around a theme such as the wheel,” HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley said. “This exhibition gives us the opportunity to showcase some permanent collection works that have not been on view for a while.”
"Wheels" will feature folk art, including the Rev. Herman Hayes’ whimsical sculpture "Large Star Wheel With Four Supporting Figures" and Kentucky artist Evan Decker’s "Cowboy With Bells, Wheels, Squirrels, Hens."
This exhibition also highlights Huntington photographer Levi Holley Stone’s images of automobiles and bicycles. Pop culture is represented in original artwork for comic books and strips depicting the Batmobile and Little Orphan Annie, while John Baeder’s "Royal Diner" illustrates the prevalence of the automobile in American culture.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.