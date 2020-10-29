HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art’s fifth annual Fine Art Auction will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 as an online event.
The more than 200 works included in the sale were supplied by private donors and living artists, as well as a number of galleries doing business with the museum. Art can be viewed at invaluable.com/catalog/2wr3kezway.
“Like all arts institutions, many of HMA’s regular fundraisers have been canceled, which makes it harder for us to deliver enriching art experiences to the public," HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. "The art auction is one of the few we can still have safely."
The museum has partnered with Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Columbus for the event.
Fleming said the works will be on display at the museum a few days ahead of the online auction. A catalog will be online at invaluable.com.
Regional artists whose work will be included in the sale are the noted cameo glass artist Kelsey Murphy and the late Marshall University art professor Stan Sporny.
A buyer’s premium by invaluable is 15% added to all successful bids.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.