Staff report
HUNTINGTON Another auction by the Huntington Museum of Art will feature the works of the late Stan Sporny, an artist and former Marshall University professor.
The online sale will be on invaluable.com starting July 24 and continuing through Aug.1.
“Stan Sporny was a very talented artist who was well liked here in the Huntington community and made a positive impact on his students at Marshall University," HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “This sale will give art collectors in our community and beyond the opportunity to add a work by Stan Sporny to their personal collections."
Born in Philadelphia, Sporny attended the Philadelphia College of Art from 1964 to 1968 and the University of Pennsylvania from 1969 to 1972. He studied in Europe in 1970 and 1971, painting en-plein-air in Scotland and France. During the summer of 1972, he was sponsored by the noted American painter Alex Katz to attend the prestigious Skowhegan School in Maine. He received an Albright Scholarship to study in Sri Lanka from 1972 to 1975.
Before working at Marshall University, Sporny taught at Louisiana State University from 1987 to 1988. He received a Federal Art-in-Architecture Grant in 1993 to create 12 paintings that were installed in the VAs Hospital in Huntington. During his time in West Virginia he received numerous “Best-of-Show” and prizes for his paintings. He also won the first prize at the 2000 members juried exhibition at the Southeastern Conference of Art Colleges and received the Governor's purchase prize at the West Virginia Biennial. In 2006 he was awarded an artist’s fellowship from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Sporny exhibited widely during his career, including solo shows in Sri Lanka; Washington D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Pine Bluff, AK; and Atlanta, GA, among others. In West Virginia, Sporny’s works have been on view at the Huntington Museum of Art; Marshall University’s Birke Art Gallery; West Virginia State Museum; Tamarack; the former Sunrise Art Museum in Charleston; and in various West Virginia Juried Exhibitions, among other exhibits.
Sporny’s works can be found in important public collections such as the Embassy of Sri Lanka, Washington, D.C.; Huntington Museum of Art, Huntington, WV; Marshall University, Huntington, WV; The National Museum of American Art, Washington, D.C.; The Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans, LA; and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Salt Lake City, UT. His works are also held in many private collections including those of Dr. Nazem Abraham; Arthur C. Clarke; AT&T; Senator and Mrs. J.W. Fulbright; Hodding Carter & Pat Derian; Leukin Company; and Drs. Joseph & Omayma Touma.
He also developed “The Sporny Solution,” a non-toxic line of solvents and media to be used in oil painting.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.