HUNTINGTON Wednesday night, as snow was falling and cold weather was wreaking havoc across the Tri-State, WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar, West Virginia, on the 11 o'clock news when at 11:04 she was sideswiped by an SUV.
Yorgey was sharing a split screen with news anchor Tim Irr at WSAZ's Huntington studio, and didn't see the SUV because it was behind her, and she was facing a camera getting ready to respond to Irr who had just said, “And now we're starting to experience, unfortunately, in freeze thaw we see this, water main breaks.”
A second later, the SUV barreled into Yorgey, and viewers could see her crashing into a camera with a frightening thud. It was a rough image, but like a pro and without missing a beat, Yorgeyimmediately tried to put the viewers and Irr at ease. Shaking it off with an upbeat spin, Yorgey said, “I just got hit by a car but I'm OK. I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim. Irr: “That's a first for you on TV, Tori.”
Yorgey: “Hmmm, I'm OK, whoo!” (The driver of car hollered, are you OK?) “We're all good. I'm OK, yeah, you know that's live TV for you. It's all good. I actually got hit by a car in college just like that.”
Yorgey avoided serious injury and almost immediately became a viral sensation. The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Yorgey's home area newspaper, The Philadelphia Inquirer, are just some of the newspapers that covered the story.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, E! News and almost every media outlet imaginable covered the story. The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie called Yorgey “my hero.” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel said, “If she doesn't get employee of the month, nobody should ever.”
Yorgey said the incident also scared Irr, and the driver that hit her. Yorgey may not only be the most determined journalist in TV news, but maybe the most thoughtful.
She hollered to the driver of the SUV, “I am so glad I'm OK, you're OK, we're all good.” and then told the woman, “you're so sweet.” Being interviewed on The Today Show, Yorgey said, “That woman, bless her heart, she did not mean to do that.”
You may wonder how Yorgey got up so quickly and kept reporting.
“I think it was all just adrenaline and shock, just because when she had hit me, all I saw for that split-second was a car right next to my face, and I thought she was running me over. So I was scared in the moment, but I wasn't hurt, you know, or obviously I'm a little sore now, but I wasn’t hurt right then. And I figured, OK, let me just get up because I don't want her to think she really hurt me because she's probably already mortified, which she was.
“And then, you know, I just think it was the adrenaline that just kept me going. And I am a talker, that's why I like news, one of the reasons, and so I figured, let me just tell myself, OK, I got hit by a car, but it's OK.”
Yorgey said she appreciates that so many people have reached out to her showing concern.
“After that happened, I do want to say, my boss took to me to the hospital,” she said. “I did get checked out. Everything is OK. No broken bones.”
Yorgey said Irr called her right after the live shot. “I do just want to point out, we can't see when we are at the anchor desk what's going on right away,” Yorgey said.
Yorgey explained that she was on the parking lot of Roxalana Hills Apartments, not on a road, when she was hit. She said it happened so fast that she didn't realize at first, that she had been struck.
“A lot of times, what we have seen in those kind of situations is … when emergency vehicles are around, there's a lot of confusion from people about drivers, about where to go, so it's possible that's what happened there,” Irr said. There wasn't a videographer involved because the camera focused on Yorgey was on a tripod.
This is Yorgey's last week at WSAZ. Prior to the accident, she was already set to start a job as a reporter for WTAE TV4 in Pittsburgh in February. She is from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, 15 miles north of Philadelphia. Yorgey is a graduate of Penn State University and began working at WSAZ in 2018.