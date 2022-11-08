ASHLAND While it's easy to write off Appalachian culture as monolithic in nature, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Case in point: The banjo, a staple to the mountain music enjoyed from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Ohio River Valley.
At Monday's Ashland Rotary Club meeting, Kevin Harrison, senior fellow for cultural diversity at Ashland Community and Technical College, explained the banjo is a result of the melting pot of American culture.
Harrison, a native of the Bahamas, said the banjo has its roots in African culture, with early versions of the instrument appearing in Gambia, Nigeria and Sudan — all three very distinctive areas of the continent in their own right.
The first banjos were single-stringed instruments made from gourds, animal hide and hair.
"Who thinks about something like that? Who thinks to dry out a gourd, cover it with an animal skin then run a bamboo pool and a string of animal hair on it?" Harrison said.
But looking at a picture of the instrument, Harrison said if one takes off the neck and the string, it resembles a drum.
Once the Atlantic slave trade ratcheted up, these instruments found their way to the Caribbean and Brazil, as well as America. Strings were added and over time the instrument found itself becoming popular in the wider culture, Harrison said.
"Slaves learned to play it by themselves," he said. "Slave masters would hear the music and have them start playing it for them."
In the mid-19th Century, Harrison said banjos were adopted by minstrel acts — highly racists clowns in which white people dressed up as African Americans and acted in extreme stereotypes. Such acts were popular in 19th Century America, so when the banjo was adopted by them, they saw a wider audience, Harrison said.
"That's about the time we start seeing what is now the modern banjo, with frets," he said. "We also started seeing the downward strum used to today. Prior to that, the instrument was played with the strings being strummed up."
Following the Civil War, many newly freed Black people began leaving the south to escape persecution and the harsh conditions of share cropping. Harrison said coal operators in southeastern Kentucky recruited freed peoples from Alabama, thus bringing the banjos to coal camps.
Coal camps, according to Harrison, saw a mixing of both white and Black miners. The close proximity of the populations saw an exchange of ideas, one being the use of the banjo in music, Harrison said.
Harrison said he will further research the subject and hopes to publish a paper on it one day.
