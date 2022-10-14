WURTLAND Shawn Braden isn’t really a doctor, but in the 19th Century he is.
He’s standing in front of a dummy on a table, underneath a canvas awning affixed to his tent.
Poor guy’s been shot in the ankle, according to Braden. His assistant, Josh Kitchen, hands him a pair of iron tweezers and Brady digs the ends into the dummy’s rubber foot, pulling out a 58-caliber bullet, just like the ones shot out of the old percussion cap Springfields back in the day.
“He’s broken his bones down there, so it looks like we’re going to have to amputate,” Braden said, as he tightened the tourniquet on the dummy’s leg.
If you want to see a guy hack off the leg of a Civil War casualty, Braden’s your man. Where do you find him?
Why, at the Greenup County Farmer’s Market this Saturday, which will be held at the McConnell House.
Bud Matheny — past president of the McConnell House — said the reenactors at the house this weekend are part of a living history museum presentation for the kids.
“We like to have different things to show the kids, like upstairs in the traveler’s room we have a chamber pot,” Matheny said. “They don’t know what that is, but when we tell them people used it when there was waist-deep snow outside at night, they say that’s gross.”
A step back in time — Matheny said that’s the main gist of the McConnell House, especially when reenactors are on site.
“Living history is a way to show the way things were,” he said. “It’s like that one-room school house here. There’s a bucket in there with a dipper. They don’t know what that’s for.”
And what that’s for is drinking water — let’s just say communicable diseases had a tend to spread like wildfire back then.
Inside the house, current President Jody Hannah has been in mourning for 188 years, Matheny joked. Donning a black dress and bonnet, she takes around a family to show them what life was like on the farm.
“There wasn’t stores to go to and buy toys,” Hannah said. “If a family had money, they might have been able to afford a toy, but many families had to make theirs out of corn husks.”
Dipping a corn husk in a bowl of water in the kitchen, Hannah demonstrated to the tour group how corn husk dolls were made.
Outside, next to the surgeon’s tent, Jim Fields of Sweet B Farms and Teresa Walters of Goat Lady Farms are cooking up a storm on an old pioneer fire.
Despite the wind, the two have been able to cook up some chili in a cast iron pot, with another cast iron kettle backing upside down pineapple cake. Next to that, a pumpkin with apples inside is cooking in the coals.
Fields explains that cast iron skittles were the pioneer’s go-to cooking set.
“What they did was stack the kettles on top of each other — something like a chili would’ve been at the bottom of the stack, while the cake would be more towards the top,” he said.
And the chili was on point — Walters served up a helping in a “noggin,” a bowl with a handle. The handle had a little hole for one to attach it to his belt.
“Back then, you had to travel light, so having this on the belt allowed you to always have your bowl on you, so if you came across a camp, you had a bowl with you to eat some food,” Walter said.
As for the pumpkin, it’s like an old-school bread bowl — with the exception of the burnt outer rind, whatever one cooked inside of it and the pumpkin itself was entirely edible.
Down the line is the village blacksmith, Larry Erwin. Erwin said he got into blacksmithing about eight years ago with his boys, in order to make knives.
Out there Friday, Erwin said it was his first go-around showing off the old ways to children.
“I’m happy to be out here to do this,” Erwin said. “It’s good to demonstrate this lost art.”
And Erwin would soon have his first major audience to watch him forge a blade on the anvil: second-graders from Crabbe Elementary.
Principal Uriah Tolbert said showing the kids what it was like goes a long way towards teaching them what 19th Century life was like.
“This is history our kids need to know; we have to know where we were to know where we’re going,” Tolbert said. “They learn about this in their social studies classes, but kids need to see it to understand it.”