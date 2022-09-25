IRONTON The Ironton Historical Society hosted its annual Cemetery Walk through Woodland Cemetery in Ironton on Saturday.
The cooling fall temperatures made for a pleasant walk for those who attended the event as they made their way between the impressive stone entryway and climbed the hill leading into local history. At key locations throughout the cemetery, actors portrayed notable area residents who had been interred or entombed amidst the trees and greenery.
Nicole Cox of the Historical Society said this year welcomed approximately 400 attendees to the annual event, but that it grew from what began as simple curiosity about community ancestors.
“It was all started years ago by Debbie Rogers, Bob Price and Naomi Deer,” she said. “In the beginning, they were simply showing a group of friends around Woodland and telling them the local lore. But as more people became interested, it grew into what it is today.”
Cox said the stories etched on the gravestones and mausoleums are a fascinating window into the history of not only Ironton, but the United States as well. and having actors — 30 in total this year — tell that history left many residents mesmerized.
The stories told centered around people like Nannie Kelly Wright (the only female ironmaster in the region), John Campbell, notable abolitionist and founder of Ironton and local businessman Dustin “Ducky” Corns (always a favorite).
“This year we added legendary local raceway driver Roger Gustin,” Cox said, and the actor portraying Gustin appeared in race gear to delight attendees. Cox said that about 400 guests joined the walk through history this year.
The Ironton Historical Society is a wealth of local history for the region and the museum, at 506 S 6th St., is open every weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The society regularly hosts events to encourage area residents to learn more about regional history.
Their next event is a Harvest Festival and Bean Dinner on Oct. 15, followed by a Christmas Tea in November. and on Dec. 3 they will host the Ironton Downtown Historic Walk. Anyone interested in learning more about the museum can feel free to visit during their weekend hours of contact them by phone at (740) 532-1222 or email them at Lawco.museum@outlook.com. They also have a Facebook page and a website, lawrencecomuseum.org.