Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels, according to a press release.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
All who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the release.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming drives
KENTUCKY
Boyd
Ashland
Dec. 22, 12:30-6 p.m., American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave.
Lawrence
Louisa
Dec. 20, 2-6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Community Center, Rt. 644, 205 Bulldog Lane
OHIO
Gallia
Bidwell
Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Springfield Township Fire Department, 13984 State Rt. 554
Gallipolis
Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., PALS Chrysalis Health, 614 Silver Bridge Plaza
Jackson
Dec. 17, 2-7 p.m., Scioto Township Fire Department, 4701 State Route 776
Dec. 23, 1:30-6:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 251 Powell Drive
Oak Hill
Dec. 21, 2-7 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 323 N. Bingham St.
Wellston
Dec. 28, 1:30-6 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 219 East 1st Street
Meigs
Middleport
Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Church of Christ Family Life Center, 437 Main Street
Pomeroy
Dec. 22, 1:30-6 p.m., Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Ave
Scioto
Franklin Furnace
Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., STAR Community Justice Center, 4696 Gallia Pike
Lucasville
Dec. 27, 2-7 p.m., Lucasville Masonic Lodge #465, 326 Robert Lucas Rd
Portsmouth
Dec. 28, 12-5:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street
WEST VIRGINIA
Cabell
Barboursville
Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 US Rt. 60 East
Huntington
Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Dec. 21, 12-5:30 p.m., Marshall Recreation Center, 402 thundering Herd Drive
Dec. 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd.
Mingo
Gilbert
Dec. 28, 1-5:30 p.m., Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Harless Drive