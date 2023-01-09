HUNTINGTON Russell Fry II, MD, and Jake Rubenstein, MD, have joined the physician group at HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network. Dr. Fry joins HIMG Ophthalmology, while Dr. Rubenstein joins HIMG Surgery.
Dr. Fry received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and has more than 18 years of experience in ophthalmology at practices in Huntington and Monroe, North Carolina. He joins Joseph LoCascio, MD, at HIMG Ophthalmology.
Dr. Rubenstein received his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). He joins Matthew Hofeldt, MD, and Carlos Malave, MD, at HIMG Surgery.