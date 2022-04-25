ASHLAND Hillcrest-Bruce Mission is the recipient of an award from Acquisition International's Nonprofit Organization Awards 2022.
Executive Director Mike Maynard said getting the award, which is Most Empowering Regional Low Income Community Support Organization, is thrilling, but also mysterious.
"It was a surprise. It is so specific to the type of help we're offering," he said, adding he doesn't know how the organization heard of the mission or who nominated it.
"In February or early March, they sent us the paperwork to fill out to let them know what we're doing," he said. "They had emailed a week before last and said we'd made it as a finalist."
Maynard said he learned on Thursday the mission won the honor, which he said he believes is statewide.
In addition to helping with food and shelter, Maynard said the mission's program to help residents get work is unique and likely the reason it received the award.
"The only real way to get someone out of poverty is to help them get a good-paying job," Maynard said. "It sounds simple, but most of the time a lot of folks aren't in completely stable situations. They might have housing or food insecurity, a domestic situation, lack of education, lack of transportation. Poverty has a lot less to do with money than resources. Our program here is we offer the basics and the next step with their education."
In the last four years, Maynard said, 13 residents have earned their GEDs, 26 have started college, six have graduated from college and 52 have gotten jobs and left welfare. The mission also has placed participants on a career path with mentors who are already established in their field.
"What we're doing is kind of unprecedented. Nobody's doing what we're doing, which kind of makes it hard to get grants," he said. "Most of the time, you stick with the best practices."
However, he said the community is supportive of the mission.
"Agencies and businesses have come on board because they want to help and they know we're going to make a bigger impact on the community," he said.
There is no money attached to the honor, but Maynard said it helps to get the word out about what the mission is doing.
"A lot of folks have already seen the results of what we're doing, but to be further validated from an outside source, it lends even more credibility to what we're doing," he said.
Acquisition International is a digital business magazine that circulates to more than 108,000 professionals.
"We're humbled to be recognized, but we've got our heads down and we're working hard every day," Maynard said.
