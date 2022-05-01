ASHLAND Local food favorite Hillbilly Hibachi is known to diners as a food truck, but soon the Japanese-style eatery will have a fixed location, too, at Camp Landing.
Travis York and Adam Brown, co-owners of Hillbilly Hibachi, said they hope the permanent location will open in June, but first they have a lot of work to do.
"It depends on repairs and inspections," York said. "We need to order grills and check the refrigeration and hoods. It shouldn't take long, but we've got to get all that done and, with COVID, things are still moving slow."
He said the food court is in the same spot it was when the building opened as the Cedar Knoll Galleria; Hillbilly Hibachi will be near the bowling alley, keeping the same hours as Malibu Jack's and open seven days a week.
Brown said Malibu Jack's reached out to Hillbilly Hibachi.
"I like what they're doing and what they're about," Brown said. "They're bringing in local places, not big chains. It's great for the community."
With a permanent location and plans to keep food trucks on the road, the owners said they expect to hire workers in the coming months.
In the beginning, York said the menu will remain the same, but eventually they plan to add a few new items. He said he thinks the chicken with rice and grilled vegetables in yum yum sauce is the most popular item.
"Originally, that's all we had," he said.
Brown, who said the two first cooked together for their church, The Table in Louisa, recalls making that dish for church, feeding more than 50.
"We got messages of Facebook wanting to know when we were going to do it again," he said.
They knew they were on to something when they took their pickup trucks to ball games in Louisa, setting up grills and selling out.
One draw is the yum yum sauce they make fresh daily and plan to bottle and sell eventually.
But Brown said he believes teriyaki noodles are the most popular.
"I use linguini and cook them in teriyaki. They sell out quicker than anything," he said, adding he sells about 40 pounds of noodles every day.
A percentage of the eatery's profits goes to charity, whether it goes to helping a cancer patient cover their medical bills or feeding children for free. For a month during the COVID-19 pandemic, they served free meals to about 2,000 children. York said they plan to continue their charity work, too.
York said he and Brown have much in common and both especially enjoy cooking and feeding people.
"We strive to please. We love it and want to maintain our spirituality and our mission," he said. "When we cook, it's not like work. It's like cooking for the family."
