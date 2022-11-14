ASHLAND Highlands Museum and Discovery Center is making head way on a project that may just introduce children to their futures.
The second floor of the building will soon be home to the Clark Family Discovery Center — modeled after a mock-town that includes recognizable names in the area, including Marathon and King's Daughters Medical Center.
The carpeting on the second floor shifts from a snaking roadway into grassy bits and even includes a meandering river that will house a tugboat, an exact replica of ones seen floating up and down the Ohio River.
On Monday, Highlands received a grant from Marathon Community Investment Program to facilitate the tugboat replica named "Little Joe."
Ruby Deerfield, on behalf of Marathon Marine, along with Lloyd Hudson and Sheila Fraley of Marathon Petroleum handed over a $100,000 check as the project fit criteria of Marathon's Community Investment Program to enrich the lives of children throughout the community.
"We are well on our way," Kim Jenkins, Executive Director of Highlands, said Monday before being presented with the funds.
Chelsey Mayo, director of the future center, said she traveled to Marathon's training facility in Huntington to gain information on the company's role on the water.
While visiting with Marathon, Mayo said she was able to learn about specific jobs, equipment and components that will now be accurately replicated for children to reenact in their play at the center.
In addition to the river boat, children will have the opportunity to play inside a "Inside Alive Kids Care Clinic" sponsored by none other than King's Daughters Medical Center.
Next to the make-believe clinic will sit an optometrist's office, with a veterinarian and a McDonald's just across the "street."
Mayo said the project is projected to open in the fall of next year.
Mayo said they anticipate large turnouts between school tours and average families who typically would have to travel as far as Columbus or Charleston for similar experiences.
"People don't just want to see things, they want to experience it," said Josh Blanton, City Commissioner and new board member at Highlands.
While the project has been under way quite a while before Blanton's arrival to the board, he's excited for the possibilities that the center will reveal to local kids.
Blanton said he believes that interacting with big names like KDMC and Marathon, that local kids see on a daily basis, could plant the seed that they can be successful right here at home.
"Maybe they'll be shown all kinds of fields they didn't even know existed," Blanton said, elaborating that this center will open up opportunities for not just growth at the museum, but for the future advancement of the area.
