ASHLAND Highlands Museum and Broadway Square are the places to be for the kiddos this Saturday.
Starting at 11 a.m., families are invited to attend Highlands Kids Fest to take in a variety of shows, games and fun to help fundraise the museum.
Karen Pierzala, Education Coordinator for Highlands, said the day will provide an incredible experience for a relatively low cost for kids in the community.
From 12-5, every hour, on the hour, Broadway Square and the fourth floor of the museum will host rotating events and shows that include a petting zoo, a wild animal showcase, a mad scientist lab, kids yoga and more.
Children are welcome to interact with special guests including the Ashland Wrestling Club, Ashland Regional Dance Theatre and can even participate in a dance party.
In addition to the action, food trucks Hillbilly Hibachi, M&J Rolling Cafe, The Pig’s Blanket and Kona Ice will be stationed in front of the building for easily accessible snacks.
Paramount’s High School Musical cast members will also be in attendance.
Tickets are $10 a person ($5 for museum members and 2 and under are free) and include all-day admission to the museum.
The museum will be open during its regular hours on Saturday and have its Armco and Creepy Collection exhibits available for viewing.
Highlands encourages those in attendance to sign up to be a member which also grants you membership of other local fun spots including COSI and the Clay Center.