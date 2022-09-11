ASHLAND Time Warp brought pop culture to the Highlands Museum on Saturday.
The one-day convention boasted appearances by wrestling legends and other celebrities, as well as a wide range of vendors specializing in everything pop culture.
Comic books, collectibles, toys, cars and more were available to patrons, and cosplayers showcased their individual interpretations of characters from across pop culture.
Headlining the event were wrestlers Shane Douglas, The Mountie, and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Pirates of the Caribbean star and voice actor (Thanos) Isaac Singleton was in attendance as well, and veteran actor Tom Sizemore, of movies such as “Saving Private Ryan” and “Pearl Harbor,” appeared independently at Time Warp’s store on Sunday.
“We had a two-hour signing at the store,” Time Warp owner Earl Mollett said. “Unfortunately, there was problems with his flight, so he couldn’t make it on Saturday.
“We had a lot of vendors with a lot of different merchandise,” Mollett said. “And that’s what we try to bring to the table. We want toys, we want video games, and we just want to bring interesting stuff to the people of Ashland and the overall area. and the vendors were pretty happy because there was a positive response to what they carried. and we are going to continue to make that happen, and keep bringing good talent to the area and keep the community happy.”
Mollett said one of the next steps in Time Warp’s convention evolution is to reach out to more athletes.
“We want to bring more athletes to town like NBA players and NFL players, because we see that as kind of the next logical step. This area is really interested in wrestlers and other athletes,” he said, “and we want to bring in more of what people want every single time.”
Time Warp has numerous events throughout the year at different venues, including their Wrestling Con on October 1 of this year, but Mollett said he hopes to do more in the future at The Highlands Museum. Time Warp will also be part of the upcoming Poage Landing Days and will be hosting free wrestling on Friday in front of their downtown store.
Mollett said there is a list of upcoming events on Time Warp’s Facebook page, as well as pictures and other information.
“You can feel free to walk into our stores and we will be happy to fill you in on what we’ve got going on,” he said.