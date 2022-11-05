ASHLAND Highlands Museum and Discovery Center hosted an out-of-this-world speaker on Saturday.
Les Johnson, an author and Solar Sail Principal Investigator with NASA, addressed an engaged audience at his last stop on a Kentucky book tour to promote his newest best seller, "A Traveler's Guide to the Stars."
City Commissioner Josh Blanton was in attendance and granted Johnson with a key to the city from Mayor Matt Perkins at the beginning of the presentation.
Johnson is the principal investigator on an upcoming mission that will use the sun's light to propel a spacecraft to an asteroid to collect information, ultimately advancing technology that could lead humans to future interplanetary travel.
The mission — Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) Scout — is the first of its kind, Johnson said, and it will rely on sunlight to push the craft. Johnson explained that the craft is made of an aluminum-like material that will use light pressure to go further into space.
Johnson said the craft will use a sail made from the special material that manipulates light pressure to speed up, slow down and steer during the two-year trip to the asteroid.
The maiden voyage will take place on Nov. 14, lifting off from Kennedy Space Center.
In Johnson's address, he provided information about future goals to gain information about what lies outside of our solar system.
"Life is good here," Johnson said, "but human intelligence is even better."
"We look out at this universe that looks like it's dead," Johnson said before explaining that he believes Earth is a special place, and the opportunity to expand and spread life is of great importance to mankind.
Johnson said it's a mission of his to discover what it means to be a human in outer space.
Johnson also said that while many advancements that will allow humans to possibly visit and colonize other planets may not come in any of our lifetimes, it's advancements like NEA Scout that are moving toward interstellar travel.
Immediately following the presentation, book signings for Johnson took place at Broadway Books and Conquest Books.
Blanton invited those in attendance to continue supporting Highlands Museum and Discovery Center and said he looks forward to hosting speakers in the future, given the positive turnout on Saturday.
Blanton spoke of Johnson, saying he grew up locally in this area. Blanton told the children in the audience, "You can do things like this from right here."
(606) 326-2652 |