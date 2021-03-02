Water rescues are thankfully few and far between for some typically flood-prone areas, according to volunteer firefighters.
Assistant Grayson Fire Chief Kyle Morgan said during flooding events, his department typically deals with 30-35 water rescues. As of Tuesday afternoon, firefighters had only responded to one in his fire district.
Morgan said on Sunday night a woman traveling on Midland Trail didn’t see the water when she popped over a hill and wound up with her car partially submerged. He said the woman got on the roof of her car and called for help.
“We had guys at the station ready to go, so we got there quick and put on some dry suits and waded in to get her,” Morgan said. “We packed her out and she was able to get picked up.”
Morgan credited the lack of rescue calls to the city of Grayson cleaning out some ditches over the summer and folks heeding to the wisdom of “turn around, don't drown.”
“People were all over social media with that, so I think it had an effect,” he said.
Out in Carter County, Morgan said he heard there were a few calls, particularly in the Webbville and Willard areas. He said some folks had to be rescued Sunday, but returned to their homes when the waters appeared to subside. However, when the waters rose again, they needed rescued again, according to Morgan.
After the waters began falling on Monday night, Morgan said his department could finally catch its figurative breath — remember, the ice storm the other week caused them to respond to 117 emergency calls.
“We’re definitely grateful there hasn't been a lot of water calls,” Morgan said.
Over in Rush, Captain Jason Gillum of the Norton Branch Volunteer Fire Department said his department had to rescue one man from his house as a precaution Sunday. The man, who was missing a leg, was taken out on a rubber boat, according to Gillum.
“The waters was getting toward his house and he was getting a bit antsy,” Gillum said. “It was better to get him out then instead of waiting for the water to be higher and the night to set in.”
Gillum said while the water rapidly rises and falls in Rush, it is a bit early compared to years in the past. In addition to the heavy rains and the rapid thawing of the snow and ice, Gillum said another big issue is the amount of debris in ditches and creeks.
“The debris in the creeks can lead to some flooding, so that's a concern,” Gillum said.
In addition to serving at the volunteer fire department, Gillum also wears a hat at Boyd County Emergency Management, where he and another gentleman take the lead in water rescues.
On Sunday, Gillum said he donned his dry suit twice to get folks who had driven into the water.
Greenup E911 Director Buford Hurley reported three families required rescuing on Tuesday as floodwaters threatened homes on Christian Lane in Greenup County.
The Lloyd, Little Sandy and Russell Fire Departments responded to the emergency, and made use of the Russell Department’s rubber rescue craft that was specialized for shallow water rescues, Hurley said.
In total, 10 people were transported to safety due to the efforts of first responders. Many floodwaters in the area have or are in the process of receding, but many are also rising as water makes its way to the Ohio and Big Sandy, and Hurley cautioned residents to avoid taking any unnecessary risks.