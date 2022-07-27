MOREHEAD The city of Morehead will have the opportunity to have high-speed internet with the expansion of Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings, which provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services in rural areas in 18 states.
Service will be available to more than 8,000 Morehead-area houses and businesses, which is 60% of the community, with use of fiber.
“The fiber internet in Morehead means you’ll have more bandwidth to stream, game and surf on every device in your house,” said Brian Harman, Kinetic’s president of Kentucky state operations. “And your connection will stay super fast no matter how many other people are online. They can even be streaming a movie and you’ll still have the same super fast connection.”
The company recently broke ground on a new 30,000-square-foot regional offices in Lexington, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.
As a result of Kinetic’s multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next two years. The company has invested more than $211 million in two years to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.
Fiber connections will allow residents working at home to avoid lag times, will aid virtual classrooms and will improve streaming entertainment services. Businesses can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable.