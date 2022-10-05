Aid Township will soon have high-speed internet via JB-Nets, LLC of Gallipolis.
Representatives from JB-Nets met with the community Tuesday in Aid during a ribbon cutting to discuss the plan. A meet and greet is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 near the Coal Grove Wendy’s on Ohio 243.
The new service location and successful completion of their first fiber optic control center was made possible through the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant and the Lawrence County Commission.
JB-Nets’ long-term goal is to expand its services into Lawrence County; it has served portions of Gallia County for more than 20 years. It also provides service in Wilgus, Waterloo, Coal Grove and South Ironton.
Upcoming areas to be served will include Pedro, Getaway, Decatur, Pine Creek, Kitts Hill, Windsor and Scotttown. Service will first be provided to some of these areas as wireless service, and later be enhanced to fiber direct to the home or business.
For more information, call (740) 446-2975 opt. 2 or call Candi Denney or Cara Saxton at (740) 446-2975 or visit jbnets.net.