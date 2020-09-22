ASHLAND An Ashland man accused of taking Kentucky State Police on a meth-fueled, high-speed chase on Sept. 5 is among the 15 folks indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Court records show 34-year-old Matthew R. Fuller reached speeds of up to 112 mph while trying to out run the law on a Harley Davidson. The chase came to an end after the engine gave out, according to state police.
Troopers believed Fuller was loaded up on speed at the time of his arrest, records show.
Fuller was indicted last week on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-offense DUI, resisting arrest and two traffic violations. He is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish probable cause, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Indictments can come one of two ways — the grand jury considers a felony case that was charged in district court or authorities can present the case directly to the panel without a lower court case. The latter scenario is called a direct indictment.
The following folks were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Joshua Grubb, 26, and Dawn M. Walker, 42, both of Ashland, were directly indicted in connection with a May 5 assault investigated by the Ashland Police Department. Grubb was indicted a sole count of first-degree assault, while Walker was indicted on one count of complicity to commit first-degree assault.
• Christopher M. Clark, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Kassie L. Clark, 26, of Huntington, was directly indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Eric Hooks, 35, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Chestina N. Bowan, 26, of no fixed address, and Kaycie R. Roberts, 18, of Ironton, were both indicted on sole counts of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• John M. Kouns, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Thomas D. Rankin, 59, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense).
• Justin McCormick, 41, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Andrew M. Holloway, 31, of Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified substance (first offense) and three traffic violations.
• Cedric Pauldo, 50, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases on a sole counts of flagrant non-support.
• Jesse Anthony Hernandez, 49, of Westwood, was indicted on one count of menacing, one count of resisting arrest, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, one count of third-degree assault and one count of first-offense public intoxication.
