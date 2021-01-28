Ashland Blazer, Russell and West Carter high school academic teams won first place in their districts in the first round of the annual Governor’s Cup competition.
Blazer, Russell and West Carter also took first place in quick recall contests that are part of the competition, and Blazer, Russell and East Carter took home first places in the Future Problem Solving component.
Governor's Cup, which involves more than 20,000 students each year from more than 1,200 schools, consists of eight events — five written examinations in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities, also composition, quick recall and future problem solving.
District competitions are the first step and are followed by regional meets. Top scorers at the regional level go on to the state competition in March.
Competitions are being held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other notable results from northeastern Kentucky schools include several students who placed in the top 10 statewide in written exams. They include Jacob Nance (Russell, mathematics), Hannah Laney (Blazer, mathematics and science), Ayog Prasad (Russell, science and language arts), Jackson Raich (Russell, social studies), Grace Conley (Boyd County, language arts), Joslin Wireman (Blazer, arts and humanities) and Maggie Kinnel (Boyd County, arts and humanities).
Complete statewide results may be found at the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition website, kaac.com.
Northeastern Kentucky results
District 62
Quick Recall
1 West Carter 8
2 East Carter 5
Future Problem Solving
1 East Carter
1 West Carter
Mathematics
1 Matthew Carpenter, West Carter
2 Gavin Gibson, West Carter
3 Ben Wallace, West Carter
4 Curtis Bair, East Carter
5 Ian Lewis, Elliott County
Science
1 Brady Sammons, East Carter
2 Samuel Sherrard, East Carter
3 Ian Lewis, Elliott County
4 Gavin Gibson, West Carter
5 Michael Campbell, Elliott County
Social Studies
1 Michael Campbell, Elliott County
2 Ty Stinson, West Carter
3 Brady Sammons, East Carter
3 Preston Nauman, West Carter
5 Tristen Sexton, East Carter
Language Arts
1 Noah Hicks, West Carter
2 Adam Miller, West Carter
3 Angelique Sparks, East Carter
4 Ashley Campbell, East Carter
5 Allison Elkin, West Carter
Arts and Humanities
1 Ty Stinson, West Carter
2 Allison Elkin, West Carter
3 Curtis Bair, East Carter
4 Tristen Sexton, East Carter
Composition
1 Tomi Shutte, West Carter
2 Allison Elkin, West Carter
2 Noah Hicks, West Carter 3
4 Jennifer Nguyen, East Carter
Overall Final Standings
1 West Carter
2 East Carter
3 Elliott County
District 63
Quick Recall
1 Paul G. Blazer
2 Boyd County
3 Lawrence County
Future Problem Solving
1 Paul G. Blazer
2 Boyd County
Mathematics
1 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer
2 Noah Carey, Paul G. Blazer
3 Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer
4 Jake Derifield, Lawrence County
Science
1 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer
2 Jackson Davis, Boyd County
3 Leanna Badger, Paul G. Blazer
4 Luke Geyer, Paul G. Blazer
5 Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County
Social Studies
1 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer
2 Jackson Davis, Boyd County
3 Ethan Goodrich, Paul G. Blazer
4 Thomas Skaggs, Paul G. Blazer
5 Emily Neal, Lawrence County
Language Arts
1 Grace Conley, Boyd County
2 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer
3 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer
4 Adrian McDaniels, Boyd County
5 Gwen Akers, Paul G. Blazer
Arts and Humanities
1 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer
2 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County
3 Adrianna Riggs, Paul G. Blazer
4 Chrissyauna Brown, Paul G. Blazer
5 Grace Conley, Boyd County
Composition
1 Gwen Akers, Paul G. Blazer
2 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County
3 Mia West, Lawrence County
4 Sophia McKay, Boyd County
5 Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County
Overall Final Standings
1 Paul G. Blazer
2 Boyd County
3 Lawrence County
District 64
Quick Recall
1 Russell
2 Raceland-Worthington
3 Greenup County
Future Problem Solving
1 Russell
2 Greenup County
Mathematics
1 Jacob Nance, Russell
2 Seth Derscha, Russell
3 Jeffrey Nance, Russell
4 Isaac Morrelles, Greenup County
5 Jonah Gibson, Greenup County
Science
1 Ayog Prasad, Russell
2 Jacob Nance, Russell
3 Seth Derscha, Russell
4 Mason Kersey, Raceland-Worthington
5 Jadon Gordon, Greenup County
Social Studies
1 Jackson Raich, Russell
2 Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell
3 Gabriel Horsley, Greenup County
4 Jonah Craft, Russell
5 Jonah Gibson, Greenup County
Language Arts
1 Ayog Prasad, Russell
2 Sara Abul-Khoudoud, Russell
3 Gabriel Horsley, Greenup County
4 Shalyn West, Raceland-Worthington
5 Raegan West, Raceland-Worthington
Arts and Humanities
1 Vinessa Fressola, Russell
2 Kaya Bowman, Russell
3 Mason Furst, Greenup County
4 Sarah Pierce, Greenup County
5 Shalyn West, Raceland-Worthington
Composition
1 Macie Riffe, Raceland-Worthington
2 Caitlyn Senters, Russell
3 Ragan Adkins, Raceland-Worthington
4 Sydney Hieneman, Russell
5 Sarah Pierce, Greenup County
Overall Final Standings
1 Russell
2 Greenup County
3 Raceland-Worthington