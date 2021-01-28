Ashland Blazer, Russell and West Carter high school academic teams won first place in their districts in the first round of the annual Governor’s Cup competition.

Blazer, Russell and West Carter also took first place in quick recall contests that are part of the competition, and Blazer, Russell and East Carter took home first places in the Future Problem Solving component.

Governor's Cup, which involves more than 20,000 students each year from more than 1,200 schools, consists of eight events — five written examinations in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities, also composition, quick recall and future problem solving.

District competitions are the first step and are followed by regional meets. Top scorers at the regional level go on to the state competition in March.

Competitions are being held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other notable results from northeastern Kentucky schools include several students who placed in the top 10 statewide in written exams. They include Jacob Nance (Russell, mathematics), Hannah Laney (Blazer, mathematics and science), Ayog Prasad (Russell, science and language arts), Jackson Raich (Russell, social studies), Grace Conley (Boyd County, language arts), Joslin Wireman (Blazer, arts and humanities) and Maggie Kinnel (Boyd County, arts and humanities).

Complete statewide results may be found at the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition website, kaac.com.

Northeastern Kentucky results

District 62

Quick Recall

1 West Carter 8

2 East Carter 5

 

Future Problem Solving

1 East Carter

1 West Carter

 

Mathematics

1 Matthew Carpenter, West Carter

2 Gavin Gibson, West Carter

3 Ben Wallace, West Carter

4 Curtis Bair, East Carter

5 Ian Lewis, Elliott County

 

Science

1 Brady Sammons, East Carter

2 Samuel Sherrard, East Carter

3 Ian Lewis, Elliott County

4 Gavin Gibson, West Carter

5 Michael Campbell, Elliott County

 

Social Studies

1 Michael Campbell, Elliott County

2 Ty Stinson, West Carter

3 Brady Sammons, East Carter

3 Preston Nauman, West Carter

5 Tristen Sexton, East Carter

 

Language Arts

1 Noah Hicks, West Carter

2 Adam Miller, West Carter

3 Angelique Sparks, East Carter

4 Ashley Campbell, East Carter

5 Allison Elkin, West Carter

 

Arts and Humanities

1 Ty Stinson, West Carter

2 Allison Elkin, West Carter

3 Curtis Bair, East Carter

4 Tristen Sexton, East Carter

 

Composition

1 Tomi Shutte, West Carter

2 Allison Elkin, West Carter

2 Noah Hicks, West Carter 3

4 Jennifer Nguyen, East Carter

 

Overall Final Standings

1 West Carter

2 East Carter

3 Elliott County

 

District 63

Quick Recall

1 Paul G. Blazer

2 Boyd County

3 Lawrence County

 

Future Problem Solving

1 Paul G. Blazer

2 Boyd County

Mathematics

1 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer

2 Noah Carey, Paul G. Blazer

3 Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer

4 Jake Derifield, Lawrence County

 

Science

1 Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer

2 Jackson Davis, Boyd County

3 Leanna Badger, Paul G. Blazer

4 Luke Geyer, Paul G. Blazer

5 Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County

 

Social Studies

1 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer

2 Jackson Davis, Boyd County

3 Ethan Goodrich, Paul G. Blazer

4 Thomas Skaggs, Paul G. Blazer

5 Emily Neal, Lawrence County

 

Language Arts

1 Grace Conley, Boyd County

2 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer

3 Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer

4 Adrian McDaniels, Boyd County

5 Gwen Akers, Paul G. Blazer

 

Arts and Humanities

1 Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer

2 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County

3 Adrianna Riggs, Paul G. Blazer

4 Chrissyauna Brown, Paul G. Blazer

5 Grace Conley, Boyd County

 

Composition

1 Gwen Akers, Paul G. Blazer

2 Maggie Kinnel, Boyd County

3 Mia West, Lawrence County

4 Sophia McKay, Boyd County

5 Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County

 

Overall Final Standings

1 Paul G. Blazer

2 Boyd County

3 Lawrence County

 

District 64

Quick Recall

1 Russell

2 Raceland-Worthington

3 Greenup County

Future Problem Solving

1 Russell

2 Greenup County

 

Mathematics

1 Jacob Nance, Russell

2 Seth Derscha, Russell

3 Jeffrey Nance, Russell

4 Isaac Morrelles, Greenup County

5 Jonah Gibson, Greenup County

 

Science

1 Ayog Prasad, Russell

2 Jacob Nance, Russell

3 Seth Derscha, Russell

4 Mason Kersey, Raceland-Worthington

5 Jadon Gordon, Greenup County

 

Social Studies

1 Jackson Raich, Russell

2 Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell

3 Gabriel Horsley, Greenup County

4 Jonah Craft, Russell

5 Jonah Gibson, Greenup County

 

Language Arts

1 Ayog Prasad, Russell

2 Sara Abul-Khoudoud, Russell

3 Gabriel Horsley, Greenup County

4 Shalyn West, Raceland-Worthington

5 Raegan West, Raceland-Worthington

 

Arts and Humanities

1 Vinessa Fressola, Russell

2 Kaya Bowman, Russell

3 Mason Furst, Greenup County

4 Sarah Pierce, Greenup County

5 Shalyn West, Raceland-Worthington

 

Composition

1 Macie Riffe, Raceland-Worthington

2 Caitlyn Senters, Russell

3 Ragan Adkins, Raceland-Worthington

4 Sydney Hieneman, Russell

5 Sarah Pierce, Greenup County

 

Overall Final Standings

1 Russell

2 Greenup County

3 Raceland-Worthington

