ASHLAND A high-profile civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, announced Tuesday that he has been retained by the Wilkerson family.
Ben Crump is a personal injury and civil rights attorney who has represented families in high-profile cases involving the deaths of Black people as a result of police action.
Crump secured a $12 million settlement for the Taylor family and a $27 million settlement for the Floyd family. He has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery as well as residents affected by the water in Flint, Michigan.
Crump released the following statement Tuesday via press release:
“It is heartbreaking that Clarence’s children and loved ones have to grieve his preventable loss all because officers did not take his clearly declining condition seriously. In the upsetting video, we hear a bystander saying over and over that he needs help, while officers fail to provide aid for several critical minutes. We demand that the Ashland Police Department release all footage they have from this incident and conduct a full investigation so the family and community can see the full picture of how this man lost his life.”