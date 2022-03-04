ASHLAND Customers stream into Billy Bare’s restaurants, one in Ashland and one in Huntington. Business also is good at his shooting ranges and with his Bare Arms Trading Co., which has stores throughout the southeast.
But he’s witnessing inflation when he’s buying for his stores.
“Food costs went up,” Bare said. “I don’t know the exact number, but it’s significant. Then, some of our problems, along with inflation, you can’t normally get what you want; you have to get what’s available and that’s usually more expensive.” He said that applies to T-shirts as well as T-bones.
He said the cost of ammunition has doubled since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started seeing that drop, but with the unrest in Europe, suppliers say they’re starting to run out of inventory,” Bare said. “That happens when people don’t feel safe. It will affect our supply chain.”
He said he hasn’t raised prices at the restaurants.
“I’m hoping it levels out but so far, it hasn’t leveled out,” he said, adding reprinting a menu is costly, so changing prices is not taken lightly. “It’s not like gas prices where you can just change it immediately. We just have to eat the cost and hope it levels out.”
When that will happen, Bare has no idea. Nobody does.
“I ask that daily to my suppliers, and they’re asking their suppliers and they’re at a loss just as much as we are,” he said. “They want to sell us things but when prices go up, I buy less and I sell less.”
Bare said there are dishes the restaurants might eliminate, as getting ingredients is nearly impossible or unaffordable.
“The customer has to be getting a good value,” he said. “We will have to look at it and try to find another option for them, but it changes so fast. A few months ago, it was onions. Nobody could get onions and nobody was serving onion rings. Sometimes it’s pork and sometimes it’s beef.”
He said he hopes customers won’t panic; anything he can’t get one week he might be able to get the next.
“I hope our customers will be patient with us,” he said. “We are working as hard as we can do the best we can.”
Lyndall Harned, Boyd County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, said there has already been a shortage of phosphorus, of which Russia is a major producer. Phosphorus is a major component of fertilizer.
“Prices are more than double what they were a year ago already and part of that is that the Department (of Commerce) in the past few months increased the tariff on Russian and Morroccan phosphorus,” Harned said. The Progressive Farmer newsletter reported the tariffs range from 9 to 47%.
“In the United States, there are three or four domestic companies that produce phosphorus, but they shut down several operations and increased the prices, then complained to the federal agency about unfair practices. They created a false shortage,” Harned said.
He said a lack of truck drivers and other related transportation problems have added to an increase in prices.
“The United States is 38,000 truck drivers short of what we need and that is a tremendous shortage,” Harned said, adding it’s difficult for companies to find truckers to get their goods to market.
Seeds, especially for forage like clover and fescue, mostly come from Oregon and other Pacific Northwest areas, Harned said. But there is a shortage because of recent drought conditions and fires.
“I’ve heard there’s going to be an extreme shortage on red clover seeds and the prices on it are already going up,” he said. “They are selling out of their warehouse stock and they don’t have any to replace it until, hopefully, after this season they can have a good season and a good harvest.”
Local man Estel “Bub” Madden, of Greenup County, said that the double difficulty generated by inflation and shipping issues have a lot of people caught between a hammer and an anvil, so to speak.
“It’s really difficult to get a lot of parts to fix vehicles,” said Madden, who operates a salvage yard and rebuilds older model diesel pickup trucks. “I was fixing a truck that had bad hinges for a customer,” Madden said. “I had to go to three different part stores to get enough door pins and bushings to fix two doors.”
Madden also said that he had to wait up to two weeks sometimes to get paint mixed to refinish vehicles because the paint companies couldn’t get all the different components to mix the paint.
“And now that this has been going on so long, the prices have went through the roof,” Madden said. “In the past I have bought the same cooling fan for a diesel for about $50 to $60,” he said. “Now that same fan is between $100 and $150, and most of the time it has to be ordered. It’s like that with everything. It seems that everything has jumped by at least 50% — except the money people have to spend. Now a lot of people are just letting things go because they can’t afford the parts to fix them.”
