ASHLAND The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center filled with friends Thursday to honor Carol Allen.
The retiring executive director was honored with a banquet for dedicating a decade of her life to the success of the museum. Snacks and desserts sat along a table paired with a plaque where people signed their name and well wishes next to a photo of Allen.
Newly named Executive Director Kim Jenkins gathered the crowd. Mayor Matt Perkins talked about Allen’s impact through her time in education and at the Highlands Museum.
Perkins held on to a plaque and began to read the words inscribed in the metal. The mayor, in his natural habitat of making proclamations, proceeded to name the day Carol Allen Day in recognition of her work to help the community, educate children and grow the museum.
Perkins then grabbed a blue felt bag and began to fiddle with it. The next honor bestowed on Allen is a much less frequent occurrence for Perkins, he admitted. He revealed a key to the city, which was then presented to Allen.
Allen is planning to leave the state and be closer to her children and grandchildren. Perkins said he was giving her the key so she knows she can always come home.
Allen thanked the crowd for their support. She was a lead on the operation, but acknowledged those who came alongside of her to make her successes happen.
Darrel Akers, with Friends of the Highlands, stepped up and mentioned just a few of Allen’s accomplishments. Most notably, the museum’s largest fundraiser, Dancing with our Stars, was Allen’s brain child. She also created a space for students to work on school work during the pandemic, he said.
Akers said just the few accomplishments he mentioned don’t even scratch the surface of what Allen has done for the museum. He shared with the crowd about when he sat on the panel to hire a new director 10 years ago.
He had hoped Allen would take the role, but thought there was no chance. Yet, here she is 10 years later being honored for her retirement. Akers and Jenkins revealed a Coin Orbiter, which has long been something Allen has wanted for the museum.
The orbiter has Allen’s name on it. It will be a constant fundraiser for the museum, said Jenkins. When the Friends of the Highlands mentioned doing something to honor Allen, Jenkins knew exactly what to get. Allen’s jaw dropped and her eyebrows raised with excitement as Jenkins revealed the orbiter.
It’s a piece of Allen that will be present and continuing to fundraise for the museum even after she leaves. Allen said she is ready for the next part of her life.
“You always have excitement about a new page in life and that’s the way I’m looking at this,” said Allen. “I have been a teacher ... I have done this. I have done other things and, you know, I feel like I’m ready for a final chapter and be enjoying my family ... and not having to go to work.”
Allen said she plans to be more present in her kids’ and grandkids’ lives. Her granddaughter is a senior at the University of Kentucky and her grandson is 12.
“I’m excited about being close to them,” said Allen.
While Allen is excited to write a new chapter in life, she reflected positively on the one for which she is writing her conclusion.
“I love the years that I’ve been here,” said Allen, adding she looks at where it was before she took the role, and where it is now.
Allen said she has confidence in the Friends of the Highlands and her successor, Jenkins, to keep the museum trending upward.
Jenkins has volunteered at the museum since 1986. Her involvement increased, but never as much as the last year. Jenkins was brought in by Allen to help with the Discovery Center.
“I have really, really big shoes to fill,” said Jenkins. “When the mayor called her a trailblazer, that’s exactly right.”
Jenkins said she hopes to continue blazing the trail. She also said she’ll be reaching out to Allen for her advice and support as Jenkins takes on the lead role.
“She’s going to be more than willing to give it because it’s the kind of person she is,” said Jenkins. “We love her. We want to make her proud.”