ASHLAND After years of struggling with kidney disease, Ashland area native Johnda Burke was diagnosed with end stage renal failure in 2016.
“It’s not genetic. It’s one of those things that can just happen. There’s no history of it in the family,” said Burke, who now lives in Columbia, South Carolina.
The 1978 graduate of Fairview High School began dialysis in 2020, but because it was time-consuming and Burke was on the path to learning to do home dialysis, she wanted to keep working full-time and wanted dialysis to fit her schedule.
Meanwhile, she was in need of a kidney. Family members were tested for compatibility. One was a match.
“He’s my hero,” she said of her nephew, Johnathan Burke. “I’m blessed. I’m very thankful.”
The 26-year-old Marathon Refinery operator was determined to help her.
“She was having dialysis three to four times a week,” he said. “That’s no way to live.”
Although she had lived in South Carolina all his life, the entire family had remained close, including Johnda Burke and her nieces and nephews.
“When I first found out I was a match and agreed to be a donor, that was pretty scary,” he said. “But I had a clear goal of wanting my aunt to get better. Thinking about that kind of took my nerves away. I was looking forward to being done. My aunt asked if I was worrying about recovery and I said I’d cross that bridge when I came to it. Knowing she’d get better was the main thing.”
Johnathan Burke’s mother, Stephanie Burke, said she’s proud of her son, but not surprised.
“He’s always been caring and thoughtful, so it didn’t surprise me that he just stepped up and said he’d be tested,” she said. “Of course, I was worried because you never know what will happen in surgery, but I knew God had it so he was going to be OK.”
Surgery at Augusta University, which is about an hour-and-a-half from her home, was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“When COVID hit in March (2020), it slowed everything down and delayed us a year,” he said. “It put the transplant program on hold. Then, it was considered elective surgery. In the spring of 2021, it restarted. I went to Augusta for three days to meet with the surgeon to make sure I was really fit and wasn’t being forced.”
Leading up to the surgery, he had to check in each month to make sure his good health continued and his blood work was good.
Surgery was scheduled July 6, so he went to Augusta on July 4 and was checked out by doctors on July 5, a final once-over before the surgery.
On July 6, aunt and nephew were prepped for surgery in the same room with a sheet separating them. Johnathan Burke went to surgery first to retrieve a kidney; then his aunt went to surgery to have it implanted into her.
Both surgeries went smoothly, but recovery continues.
“I drink a bottle of water every two hours,” Johnda Burke said. “Before I had to limit it, so now I’m forcing it to keep healthy.”
She returns to Augusta University twice weekly for checkups, including creatine levels in the kidneys.
“The normal reading is between 1 and 1.5, and mine had been 12, but (a recent test showed) it was 1.7, so the kidney is filtering. It’s working, and I feel so much more healthy,” she said. “My energy level is getting there. I’m slowing working up my walking.”
She said she is in isolation for 90 days because she has no immune system, and expects to be released from the doctor in six months.
Johnathan Burke said his recovery will last between eight and 10 weeks.
“I go to the doctor every month,” he said. “The day of the surgery was rough. I had a lot of pain and breathing trouble.”
He said he was hospitalized for three days, walking the day after the surgery. But he still needed help.
“I couldn’t get myself out of bed,” he said. “The first five or six days after the surgery, I couldn’t do anything by myself.”
He said he had to remain in Augusta for nine days after the surgery to be checked by doctors. His father stayed with him in a motel, helping him through the basics until about a week later, when he got some of his independence back. During that time, he also relied on help from his mother and his wife, Nikki.
Now, he said, he’s getting better every day.
“Being back home helps a lot,” he said. “There are more people, more family and friends here as a support system.”
He remains limited about how much he can drive, but he’s improving. “I’ve still got another month before I can think about doing anything that was normal before the surgery.”
Johnda Burke calls her nephew her hero.
“I love that guy,” she said. “He’s a blessing. We are very close, especially when (he) was younger. I was THE Aunt Johnda. We did the fun stuff.”
Johnathan Burke doesn’t feel like a hero, though.
“I can see where she would get that, because a new kidney will give her a new chance at life,” he said. “But I wasn’t looking for any praise or money or anything. I did it specifically for Johnda. If that’s how she feels, that’s great. I’ll always be there for her.”