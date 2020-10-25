CATLETTSBURG An accused drug dealer police officers found passed out with a pizza on his lap is among the 18 people indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Brandon Lockhart, 31, of Catlettsburg, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-offense heroin trafficking, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of public intoxication and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catlettsburg Police discovered Lockhart slumped over with the pizza on Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Center Street, according to court records. When searching, police said they found a heroin/fentanyl mix on Lockhart that was too much for personal use.
Lockhart was held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
An indictment is merely an accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Kayla Bowens, 36, of Fort Gay, was indicted on a sole count of promoting contraband.
• Wesley A. Stull, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense heroin trafficking.
• Joseph D. Gullett, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine and three traffic violations.
• Aaron L. Frye, 29, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, the grand jury indicted him on one count of first-offense DUI and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). In the other case, Frye was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Christopher V. Towler, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
• Patricia D. Gore, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense).
• Derrick S. Cordle, 35, of South Point, was indicted on a sole count of automobile theft greater than $500 in value.
• Ashly McGuire, 33, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of intimidating a participant in a legal process.
• Justin L. Gillum, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools.
• Bryce M. Hogan, 23, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
• Zachary Wolfe, 28, of no fixed address, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, Wolfe faces two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument stemming from a 2013 incident. In his other case, Wolfe was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John J. Riggs, 42, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• James Boggs, 43, of Wurtland, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault and one count of public intoxication.
(6060 326-2653 |